Recapping the five trades Seahawks made while setting their roster

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider channeled his inner ... well ... John Schneider with a weekend of wheeling and dealing. Never afraid to make a trade, Schneider made five of them while setting the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster.

Here's a recap:

WR Jermaine Kearse for DT Sheldon Richardson

Draft picks involved: Seattle gave up a second, teams swapped sevenths

Analysis: Adding Richardson to an already formidable defensive line gives the Seahawks a foursome of pass-rushers reminiscent of what they had in 2013, when the franchise won its first Super Bowl. Richardson comes with a bit of baggage and he may be tough to re-sign when his contract expires after the season, but his effort has never been in question and he should be especially motivated in a contract year. Kearse, meanwhile, leaves his hometown team as one of the most clutch players in franchise history.

CB Justin Coleman acquired from New England

Draft picks involved: Seattle gave up a seventh

Analysis: Coleman's size -- 5-11, 190 pounds -- suggests the Seahawks view him as more of a backup to Jeremy Lane in the slot than an outside cornerback. A third-year player, Coleman appeared in 20 games and made three starts over his two seasons with New England, which signed him after a brief stint on Seattle's practice squad in 2015.

CB Tramaine Brock traded to Minnesota

Draft picks involved: Seattle acquired a seventh

Analysis: The Seahawks continued to rework the back end of their cornerback depth chart after losing DeAndre Elliott to a broken ankle in the final preseaon game and then trading for Coleman. Schneider did well to get a draft pick -- even if it was only a seventh -- for a player that Seattle had just signed two weeks earlier. With Brock gone, Seattle's cornerbacks are Richard Sherman, Lane, Shaquill Griffin, Neiko Thorpe and Coleman.

DE Cassius Marsh traded to New England

Draft picks involved: Seattle acquired a fifth and a seventh

Analysis: The Seahawks recouped the seventh they had sent to New England for Coleman and they picked up a fifth. That's a nice return for a backup entering the final year of his rookie contract. Marsh was one of Seattle's better special teams players and has some pass-rush ability, but the Seahawks believe David Bass and Marcus Smith can fill those voids.

OL Isaiah Battle acquired from Kansas City

Draft picks involved: Seattle gave up a seventh

Analysis: Battle (6-7, 290) is a third-year player who has yet to appear in a regular-season game. The Seahawks list him as a tackle. The Chiefs called it a conditional draft pick, which means Seattle could end up getting it back depending on the conditions.