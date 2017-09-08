Thomas Rawls' iffy status adds intrigue to Eddie Lacy's Green Bay return

RENTON, Wash. -- Eddie Lacy could be a busy man in his return to Green Bay on Sunday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Thomas Rawls, the team's projected starter at running back ahead of Lacy, will be a game-day decision for Seattle's opener against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Rawls is dealing with what Carroll described as a lingering high-ankle sprain. The team listed him as a full participant in all three practices this week, which typically bodes well for a player's availability. But he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

"He worked out well again today," Carroll said Friday. "That will go all the way to game day."

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee), cornerback Richard Sherman (thigh) and defensive end Frank Clark (wrist) were also listed as questionable by the Seahawks, but Carroll said they're all expected to play.

Rawls was sidelined for the Seahawks' final three preseason games, though Carroll said before the fourth game that Rawls could play. He said Friday that Rawls didn't suffer a setback, just that the team is being cautious.

"No, it was just a high-ankle sprain (and) they just linger," Carroll said. "They take time. Also, we don't want to bring him back too soon and we don't want to make this linger like they can. High ankles are famous for that. We're just trying to get rid of it so once we cut him loose he's really raring to go, so we have to make that determination."

Rawls' iffy status adds further intrigue to what was already an interesting subplot leading into Sunday's game: Lacy's return to Green Bay, where he spent his first four seasons before signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal in free agency. Rawls worked ahead of Lacy for much of the summer and -- for whatever it's worth -- is listed as the No. 1 running back on Seattle's depth chart. Lacy would be the starter if Rawls can't go.

When he signed with the Seahawks, Lacy was still recovering from an ankle injury of his own that ended his 2016 season after five games and required surgery. Carroll said this week that Lacy is ready to handle a full workload -- even 20-25 carries -- if the Seahawks need him to against Green Bay.

"I'll definitely take as many as they give me," Lacy said Thursday. "I haven't played since October, but going through the first [three] preseason games and getting the feel back and getting hit and reassuring myself that my ankle is perfectly fine, I feel like I'm equipped for whatever I have to do."

Would Lacy do a Lambeau Leap if he finds the end zone Sunday? Maybe.

"You know, honestly, I've been thinking about that for the past two days," Lacy said Thursday. "Part of me wants to, but I don't want to get pushed down. I really don't know how the crowd will react to that. Maybe I could find like a small patch of Seahawks fans and do it there."