Will the Seahawks go hurry-up again if their offense needs a spark?

Everyone is calling for the hurry up to help this anemic offense. What are the some/all of the downsides to tame people on it? #HawksMail — Jarrod Westby (@mlthawk) September 13, 2017

Indeed, the hurry-up is not a perfect solution that's guaranteed to work every time. If it was, the Seattle Seahawks would have gone to it much earlier and way more often than they did in their season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers.

It wasn't until midway through the fourth quarter that the Seahawks went into hurry-up mode to spark an offense that to that point had managed only six points and 173 yards. That drive covered 52 yards over seven plays and 1 minute, 44 seconds. It ended with a field goal that made it 17-9, which was the final score.

Even though the drive stalled after starting with three consecutive completions, it was about as efficient as Seattle's offense looked all afternoon, which has led to the obvious question of whether or not the Seahawks will go to back to that well if their offense continues to struggle.

Going up-tempo yielded the most productive offensive stretch of the Seahawks' opening loss, and Russell Wilson says the approach can be "advantageous." Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The short answer: They definitely could and arguably should.

The hurry-up can be advantageous to the offense for a number of reasons.

It can tire opposing defensive linemen who are used to rotating in and out of the game but don't have a chance to do that with the offense getting to the line of scrimmage quickly. The lack of time between plays can also force defenses into more vanilla looks that are easier for them to call and communicate on the fly.

Offenses have to simplify things as well, but that can work in their favor.

"When you go to that hurry-up, that menu [of plays] is kind of small, it's smaller," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. "Everybody knows those plays, they're comfortable with them. We've used them for a long time. I think sometimes it's able to narrow their focus just a little bit and sometimes it helps you get rolling.”

So, back to the original question: What's the downside?

For one thing, offensive linemen are also susceptible to fatigue in hurry-up situations. And with Seattle's offensive line having its hands full as is, that would present another challenge.

There's also the risk of leaving your own defense exposed. If an offense goes hurry-up and doesn't sustain drives, it forces the defense back onto the field without having ample time to catch its breath. Seattle's defense was already putting in overtime against Green Bay because of the offense's struggles -- the time of possession ended up 39:13-20:47 in Green Bay's favor -- which might have made the Seahawks reluctant to go to the hurry-up earlier.

But Seattle had success with the hurry-up in the past. The Seahawks believe in their ability to execute it, and quarterback Russell Wilson clearly likes running it. So it's certainly something we could see more of when their offense needs a spark, or maybe even when it doesn't.

“I think we’ve always moved really well when we’re going up-tempo," Wilson said after the Green Bay game. "It’s been something that we’ve been trying to focus on all offseason and I think that's something that’s advantageous to us."