Offense struggles again as Seahawks grind out win over 49ers

SEATTLE -- So much for the idea that the Seattle Seahawks' lifeless offensive performance in Green Bay was just a Week 1 anomaly.

After two games, it's a serious problem.

The Seahawks weren't quite as awful on that side of the ball on Sunday as they were in their season-opening defeat, when they managed only three field goals and 225 yards. But they weren't a whole lot better, either.

It look a fourth-quarter touchdown drive and another stellar performance by Seattle's defense to grind out a 12-9 victory at CenturyLink Field in a game that shouldn't have been nearly that hard.

The list of things that did not work for Seattle's offense on Sunday is a long one.

The running game that never found its footing in Green Bay struggled for much of the afternoon, until rookie Chris Carson helped put the game away in the fourth quarter. With Eddie Lacy on the sideline after being declared a healthy scratch, Carson got the majority of the work for the second straight week, gaining 93 yards on 20 carries.

Quarterback Russell Wilson missed high on several throws. At times he looked antsy even in clean pockets, perhaps still feeling the effects of all the pressure he faced in Green Bay.

His pass-catchers didn't help him out. C.J. Prosise and Tanner McEvoy each had a pair of drops, including one apiece in the end zone to cost Seattle two touchdowns. Tight end Jimmy Graham had another drop, although that came on a hard hit over the middle.

By the time the Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the season, Jermaine Kearse -- the wide receiver Seattle jettisoned to the Jets in the Sheldon Richardson trade -- already had two of them himself on Sunday. Go figure.

The Seahawks again needed their defense to bail them out. Luckily for them, they were facing Brian Hoyer and the 49ers instead of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Seattle's defense fixed its primary issue from the opener, which was getting off the field on third down. That group did about everything you could ask of it for the second straight week.

With the Seahawks still searching for answers on offense, they might need their defense to keep carrying the load.