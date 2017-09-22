Russell Wilson feels Seahawks' offense is only 'a few plays away'

Tedy Bruschi and Herm Edwards believe Tennessee will dominate the run against Seattle's defense which will force Russell Wilson to do more on offense. (0:55)

RENTON, Wash. -- Russell Wilson has an unwavering optimism that's matched inside Seattle Seahawks headquarters by his head coach, Pete Carroll. So you wouldn't expect the quarterback to express anything other than confidence that Seattle's slow start on offense won't last.

"I think we’re a few plays away," Wilson said Thursday. "If you go back to the Green Bay game, we had a few plays we could’ve made there. In this past game, we could’ve been up pretty quickly, and we have all the confidence in the world in what we’re doing and in our players and coaches and what we’re trying to do."

Indeed, opportunities have been there for a Seattle offense that has scored only one touchdown and 21 points over the first two games.

The Seahawks had to settle for field goals in their only two trips inside the red zone in a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. One of those trips could have ended in a touchdown if officials had flagged Green Bay for pass interference against tight end Jimmy Graham, which would have set up a first-and-goal from the 1. And Graham dropped a catchable pass on a third-down play in the fourth quarter, forcing Seattle to punt instead of getting a fresh set of downs in Packers territory.

Those plays could have made a significant difference in a game Seattle lost, 17-9.

Dropped passes held Seattle's offense back in a much bigger way in the 12-9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which was played in wet conditions at CenturyLink Field. Wide receiver Tanner McEvoy and running back C.J. Prosise each had two drops, including one apiece either in the end zone or near the goal line to deny the Seahawks a potential touchdown on two of their first three possessions.

Those drops, and the uncharacteristic misfires from Wilson on Sunday, aren't likely to be recurring issues. But they nonetheless contributed to the Seahawks going only 1-of-3 in the red zone Sunday, making them 1-of-5 on the season.

"I think that we can score more touchdowns," Wilson said ahead of Sunday's visit to the Tennessee Titans. "The good thing is, everybody’s talking about how we’re not scoring or anything like that, but we’ve been down there several times."

The Seahawks' offense has been missing big plays in the passing game. Wilson has completed only 31.8 percent of his attempts thrown more than 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that ranks 30th in the NFL and is far below Wilson's completion rate of 55.6 percent on such throws last season, which ranked fifth. Wilson is averaging only 6.5 yards per attempt on those throws, less than half of his previous career average of 13.1.

Drops have been a factor there, but so have Seattle's issues in pass protection. Wilson has been either sacked or under duress on 39 percent of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Deep throws take time to develop, and Wilson hasn't always enjoyed time behind what's been a shaky offensive line. Only one of his 39 attempts Sunday traveled more than 20 yards downfield. The Seahawks mostly had to dink and dunk their way to 198 yards passing against the Niners.

But Wilson has still had his chances, with one notable example being a deep ball in Green Bay that he overthrew to an open Tyler Lockett, who had gotten a few steps behind the defense and likely would have scored.

"I think it’s all of us just trying to ... come together," Wilson said. "It starts with me and just trying to find ways to make one or two more plays, and that’s how you break the game open. It’s really that simple; it’s not a complicated thing.”