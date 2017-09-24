Seahawks' defense gives up too many big plays in loss to Titans

NASHVILLE -- The Seattle Seahawks' defense is built around not allowing big plays.

It's why the Seahawks incessantly remind their cornerbacks to "stay on top" of receivers. It's why they'll often concede shorter plays underneath, allowing offenses to dink and dunk but not get deep. And it's why Seattle spent a first-round pick on free safety Earl Thomas and then gave him a $40 million extension to be the last line of defense.

The very thing that Seattle's defense has done so well under coach Pete Carroll was part of the team's undoing Sunday.

The Seahawks allowed two touchdowns of over 50 yards and another of 24 yards in a 33-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Those touchdowns came on three straight possessions in the third quarter as the Titans quickly turned a 9-7 halftime lead into a runaway.

Rishard Matthews took a wide receiver screen and knifed through Seattle's defense for a 55-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter, giving the Titans a 16-14 lead after Seattle had jumped ahead. Linebacker Michael Wilhoite was beaten in coverage on a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith on the Titans' next possession, and then DeMarco Murray broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest against Seattle since 2009.

Even with the Seahawks' offense finally finding a rhythm at the end of the first half and scoring six more points than what it had managed in the first two games combined, the Seahawks left Tennessee with a loss that drops them to 1-2 on the season.

You don't see teams doing to the Seahawks' defense what the Titans did Sunday, and Seattle's offense bears some of the blame for what happened. The Seahawks punted on their first six possessions before mounting an impressive touchdown drive heading into halftime. Even with Seattle's defense playing stout through two quarters, the Titans held a time-of-possession advantage of 19:20 to 10:40 in the first half. So Seattle's struggles on defense could have at least partly been a product of fatigue while playing in temperatures in the high 80s at kickoff.

The Seahawks return home next week to face an Indianapolis Colts team that may again be without quarterback Andrew Luck. Their offense showed long-awaited progress, and the season is only three games old.

But for a defense that holds itself to an exceedingly high standard, this one won't sit well.