Seahawks get key plays from unlikely sources in comeback win over Colts

J.D. McKissic finds a hole and rushes 30 yards into the end zone to give the Seahawks a 25-18 lead over the Colts. (0:28)

SEATTLE -- It took a handful of critical plays to help the Seattle Seahawks overcome yet another slow start on offense.

Cornerback Justin Coleman, running back J.D. McKissic and defensive end Marcus Smith delivered.

Wait, who?

The Seahawks' Justin Coleman recorded the first interception of his career and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Indeed, the Seahawks got major contributions from some unlikely sources in their 46-18 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. Coleman returned his first career interception for a touchdown, Smith had a hand in another defensive score, and McKissic found the end zone twice to help the Seahawks turn a halftime deficit into a runaway victory.

It may have come at a cost. Standout rookie running back Chris Carson, who started all four games, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with an air cast on his left leg.

The Seahawks outscored the Colts 36-3 in the second half. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that marks Seattle's most second-half points and biggest point differential in a second half in franchise history.

It turned out to be another dominant performance under the lights by the Seahawks. They improved to 20-3-1 in prime-time games since coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, including 13-1 at home. In those 24 games, Seattle has outscored opponents 627-316.

But the Seahawks' latest prime-time blowout started off on the wrong foot.

Starting cornerback Jeremy Lane left the game for good after injuring his hip on the opening possession. That forced rookie Shaquill Griffin to go from the third cornerback to the starter opposite Richard Sherman, which bumped Coleman into the nickel role.

He read Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and jumped an out route, picking it off and returning it 28 yards for a touchdown that gave Seattle a 10-2 second-quarter lead.

Seattle scored another defensive touchdown in the third quarter when Smith hit Brissett as he was throwing, causing a fumble that middle linebacker Bobby Wagner returned 21 yards to the end zone. Smith, a former first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, played extensively after starter Cliff Avril left the game in the first half with a neck injury.

McKissic scored on a 30-yard run in the third quarter and then caught a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, a perfect illustration of his versatility as a running back/wide receiver.

McKissic was active for the first time this season with C.J. Prosise out due to an ankle injury. Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch while Eddie Lacy played for the first time since Week 1. If Carson's injury is as serious as it looked, the Seahawks will need those four to step up in his absence.