Seahawks force five turnovers in comeback win over Rams

LOS ANGELES -- It was shaping up to be a disappointing day for the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

They had seemingly no answer for the Los Angeles Rams' offense, which gained 124 yards in the first quarter to jump out to an early lead. But it all turned with the help of five takeaways, including four on defense that helped the Seahawks win 16-10 for their first road victory over the Rams since 2013.

Earl Thomas forced a fumble and picked off an errant Jared Goff pass. Sheldon Richardson came down with an interception on a tipped screen pass and also recovered a fumble that Frank Clark forced in the fourth quarter.

And still it wasn't over until Goff's pass on fourth down into the end zone in the game's final seconds fell incomplete.

Talk about an escape from L.A.

What it means: The Seahawks head into their bye on a high note, sitting atop the NFC West standings at 3-2 and with a head-to-head victory over the Rams, which look like their stiffest competition in the division. The Seahawks have a lot of work to do, particularly on offense. That group started slow, gaining only 46 yards and throwing a pair of interceptions on its first five possessions.

What I liked: The Seahawks finally got tight end Jimmy Graham involved in the red zone, where he has yet to be the difference maker everyone expected him to be when Seattle acquired him in a trade in 2015. Graham came down with a jump ball from Russell Wilson for a 4-yard touchdown before halftime. That's a play that, curiously, the Seahawks have not even attempted much, let alone had success with. Graham finished with six catches for 37 yards.

What I didn't like: Seattle's offensive line struggled in pass protection while allowing three sacks and a whole lot of pressure. That was not the least bit surprising given how recent matchups between these teams have gone, but it was problematic. The Seahawks had to move the pocket quite a bit on designed roll-outs in order to give Wilson a chance. And their struggles in pass protection may have led to the decision to not take one last shot into the end zone at the end of the fist half.

Fantasy fallout: Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls had similar workloads, somewhat of a surprise given how several comments from coach Pete Carroll last week gave the impression that Rawls would be Seattle's primary ball carrier following Chris Carson's season-ending leg/ankle injuries. Neither player found much room to run. Rawls gained 20 yards on eight carries while Lacy started the game and rushed nine times for 19 yards. The situation in Seattle's backfield looks like it'll be fluid from here on out.

McKissic steps in for Prosise: J.D. McKissic is emerging as a weapon for the Seahawks. A week after scoring two long touchdowns, McKissic was again a factor in this game. He caught three passes for 36 yards, including a 21-yarder on a third-quarter drive that ended with a field goal. McKissic was inactive the first three games but has helped handle third-down duties while C.J. Prosise has been out the last two weeks with an ankle injury. Prosise didn't play Sunday because of an ankle injury, and has now missed 12 of a possible 21 regular-season games. McKissic has been the receiving threat out of the backfield that Seattle hoped Prosise would be.

What's next: The Seahawks have a bye before playing the New York Giants on the road in Week 7. A bye in mid-October is typically earlier than most teams would prefer, but this isn't the worst time for the Seahawks to get a week off, with a few key players injured, several others playing nicked up and a long road trip upcoming. In addition to Prosise, cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) was out against the Rams. Defensive end Cliff Avril was as well, but Carroll has said Avril's neck injury could be a long-term issue.