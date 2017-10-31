What the Seahawks' offensive line looks like after adding Duane Brown

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks' starting offensive line on Sunday included a rookie left guard making his second career start and a pair of tackles who are both in their second seasons.

Seattle's trade for Duane Brown on Monday not only gives the Seahawks a clear upgrade at left tackle, but it also adds experience to one of the league's youngest offensive lines.

"He's an alpha male, he's a leader, he's been through a lot of the NFL battles," Seattle general manager John Schneider said of Brown, who's in his 10th season. "These guys know who he is. He's one of those guys. It's kind of like what you saw with Dwight Freeney coming in here last week, where those guys were kind of like, 'Holy s---, that's Dwight Freeney.' Same thing with this guy. They all know who Duane Brown is."

The acquisition of Brown gives Seattle 11 offensive linemen on its 53-man roster. That might be one more than what the Seahawks will keep for the remainder of the season.

Here's what that group looks like -- for now, at least -- with Brown on board:

Left tackle: Brown's résumé includes a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012, when he made his first of three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. He'll take over for Rees Odhiambo, a 2016 third-round pick who has mostly struggled since being pressed into action at left tackle when George Fant tore his ACL in the preseason.

Backups: Odhiambo and Isaiah Battle, whom Seattle acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the preseason. Battle, a developmental prospect, has been inactive for every game this season.

Left guard: Ethan Pocic appears to be Seattle's choice to fill in at this spot while Luke Joeckel recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery. Pocic, a rookie second-round pick, shared time at left guard with Mark Glowinski in Week 7, then took every snap there on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Joeckel could be out another month.

Backups: Glowinski slots into the backup role, assuming the Seahawks stick with Pocic as the starter until Joeckel returns.

Center: Justin Britt has arguably been Seattle's best offensive linemen over the past two seasons, having found a home at center after playing right tackle as a rookie in 2014 and left guard in 2015. When the Seahawks gave him an extension before the start of the season, he became the first offensive linemen drafted by Seattle's current regime to get a second contract from the team.

Backups: Pocic was primarily a center in college and is the only backup at that spot on Seattle's 53-man roster.

Right guard: Glowinski began the season as the starter but was benched after two games in favor of Oday Aboushi, a fifth-year player whom Seattle signed in free agency to a one-year deal. Carroll and offensive line coach Tom Cable have mentioned on several occasions how Aboushi has improved the communication along Seattle's offensive line since taking over.

Backups: Glowinski and Jordan Roos, an undrafted rookie who has been inactive for every game.

Right tackle: Germain Ifedi has shown signs of improvement since the start of the season, but penalties have remained an issue. He has had a propensity to false start, and on Sunday, he was flagged for holding and then unnecessary roughness in the span of three plays. Ifedi, Seattle's 2016 first-round pick, started at right guard as a rookie.

Backups: Matt Tobin has been active for every game as Seattle's swing tackle. The Seahawks acquired him in an August trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.