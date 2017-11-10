Seahawks beat Cardinals despite a flurry of injuries and penalties

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Seattle Seahawks are no stranger to ugly wins. Thursday's might be their ugliest given all the injuries they suffered not to mention the penalties they committed en route to a 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Cornerback Richard Sherman left in the third quarter with a heel injury that kept him from returning and appears as though it may be serious. Left tackle Duane Brown hurt his ankle late in the second quarter and didn't return, either.

There were many more.

Defensive linemen Sheldon Richardson and Frank Clark were injured after colliding in the fourth quarter while running back C.J. Prosise left earlier in the second half with an ankle injury.

A road win over a division rival is usually cause for celebration, but this celebration may be muted depending on the severity of the injuries to Sherman, Brown and others.

Jimmy Graham caught both Seattle touchdowns in Thursday's victory at Arizona. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

What it means: The Seahawks improved to 3-0 in their division and assured themselves of not losing ground to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West this weekend. The Rams are 12-point favorites on Sunday against a Houston Texans team that's without Deshaun Watson, so a loss to Arizona would have put the Seahawks at serious risk of falling two games behind in the division standings while also further reducing their already-slight margin for error for one of the NFC's top two seeds. This was a game the Seahawks should have won and they took care of business.

What I liked: Russell Wilson did his Houdini act to set up Seattle's final touchdown. He escaped the pocket to his left and, when it seemed Arizona had him dead to rights, he pirouetted twice before finding Doug Baldwin, who snagged the ball in mid-air for what turned out to be a 54-yard catch. Wilson is on a short list of quarterbacks who can make that play. His may be the only name on it.

What I didn't like: Penalties continue to be a glaring issue for the Seahawks. They committed 16 last week to give them 82 on the season, which put them on pace to shatter their previous record. Seattle committed 12 more penalties Thursday night, including four that aided the Cardinals' first touchdown drive. To be fair, some of the penalties against Seattle in this game were borderline, like a hands-to-the-face called against cornerback Justin Coleman. But questionable calls don't explain all of them.

Fantasy fallout: Jimmy Graham's re-emergence as a red zone threat continues. He had two more touchdowns Thursday night, giving him six over the last five games. His scores were from 6 and 2 yards. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Graham now has 51 touchdowns in the red zone since entering the league in 2010. That's second only to Rob Gronkowski's 52 during that span. Seattle had a hard time getting Graham involved in the red zone during his first two seasons in Seattle, but that problem has been solved.

Wild card: Dion Jordan hadn't played in an NFL game of any kind since December of 2014, missing the next two seasons because of injuries and his third drug suspension. He made his long-awaited return Thursday night and recorded a sack in the fourth quarter.

What's next: The Seahawks have a mini-bye with 11 days until their next game, a Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field. They'll need all that time given all the injuries they suffered Thursday night.