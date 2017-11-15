Seahawks' Russell Wilson currently has fifth-best MVP odds

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has somewhat quietly put together a season worthy of MVP consideration.

Oddsmakers agree.

Wilson entered Week 11 with the fifth-best MVP odds, trailing four other quarterbacks. Philadelphia's Carson Wentz (even) is first followed by New England's Tom Brady (+110), the Rams' Jared Goff (+900), Kansas City's Alex Smith (+1,400) and Wilson (+2,000). That means a $100 wager placed right now on Wentz would win $100 if he were to win MVP, a $100 bet on Brady would get you $110 and so forth.

Wilson is tied for second in passing yards per game with 283 and passing touchdowns with 19, which is the most he's had through nine games in any of his six seasons. He's ninth in passer rating (97.4) and 11th in Total QBR (57.7 out of 100).

But his candidacy for MVP goes beyond the basic numbers. Consider what Wilson has meant to the Seahawks this season:

As noted by ESPN Stats & Information, Wilson's 19 passing touchdowns plus one rushing score account for all but one of Seattle's 21 offensive touchdowns. The one Wilson didn't have a hand in was J.D. McKissic's 30-yard TD run in Week 4.

Wilson has led two game-winning touchdown drives in the fourth quarter and would have had a third had Seattle's defense hung on vs. Washington in Week 9. The Elias Sports Bureau notes that 12 of his 19 TD passes have come in the fourth quarter, which is three shy of matching Eli Manning's single-season record of 15 from 2011.

Wilson leads Seattle in rushing with 290 yards while his 5.7 average is also best by a wide margin among Seahawks with at least 10 attempts. Per Elias, only four quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger have led their team in rushing. Wilson has a good chance to become the fifth. He has a comfortable lead over Eddie Lacy (128) and Thomas Rawls (125) in rushing yards and figures to continue to have plenty of scrambling opportunities while playing behind an offensive line that is yielding pressure on 35.8 percent of his dropbacks, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

More of Seattle's offense has been on Wilson's shoulders this season because of, among other factors, the team's inability to run the ball with any consistency. If he continues to deliver like he has over the first nine games, Wilson will make a serious run at his first career MVP.