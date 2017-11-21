Seahawks can't overcome brutal start, playoff chances take a hit with loss to Falcons

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson was awful at the start. He was incredible after that. And ultimately, he wasn't enough.

Wilson was picked off on his first attempt and lost a second-quarter fumble that resulted in an Atlanta Falcons touchdown, which contributed to a brutal start for the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson rallied Seattle back with two passing touchdowns, a rushing score and some of his signature elusiveness -- showing that the Seahawks are never out of any game as long as No. 3 is at quarterback -- but they needed more than Wilson's magic on Monday night.

They needed a much cleaner performance and they needed to put a whole lot more pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan than they ever got in their 34-31 loss, which wasn't sealed until Blair Walsh's 52-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left came up short.

It snaps the Seahawks' 11-game winning streak on Monday Night Football, and much more importantly further narrows their margin for error in the NFC playoff race.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks couldn't quite escape an early deficit against the Falcons on Monday night. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

What it means: The Seahawks wasted an opportunity to move into first place in the NFC West over the Los Angeles Rams, who dropped to 7-3 with a loss on Sunday (the Seahawks own a tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win). Seattle's playoff chances took a big hit. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, a win against Atlanta would have given the Seahawks an 85 percent chance of reaching the postseason. A loss drops that down to 58 percent. So the Seahawks' chances of playing in January for a sixth straight season are looking iffy, especially with a banged-up defense and a tough remaining schedule. Among other things, they'll need the Rams to keep coming back down to Earth like they did in their loss to Minnesota on Sunday.

What I liked: Tyler Lockett was excellent in the return game. According to ESPN Stats & Information, his 197 kickoff return yards (on five attempts) are the most by a Seahawks player in a game since Leon Washington had 222 in a 2010 game against the 49ers (Week 14). Lockett's long returns set up Seattle with short fields. He added 37 yards receiving. Lockett hasn't looked as explosive this season coming off a badly broken leg from 2016, but he was tremendous in this game.

What I didn't like: Coach Pete Carroll made a pair of decisions that were questionable, to put it charitably. The Seahawks lined up for a 36-yard field goal attempt at the end of the first half, which would have cut Atlanta's lead to four points if made. But Seattle attempted a fake, a shovel pass to tight end Luke Willson that never stood a chance. Why it was curious: Willson would have had a hard time finding the end zone from 17 yards out, and the Seahawks only had seven seconds on the clock with one timeout left. So even if Willson got the 1 yard needed for a first down, Seattle would have only had time for one shot into the end zone. Carroll also wasted a timeout in the fourth quarter with what felt like an unnecessary challenge of a dropped pass by Doug Baldwin.

Fanatsy fallout: Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham continues to be a touchdown machine. His 4-yard touchdown gives him seven over the past six games. He had eight touchdowns over his first 31 games with Seattle. Six of Graham's touchdowns have come near the goal line, where he's finally making the impact the Seahawks thought he would when they acquired him in a 2015 trade. Graham also caught a two-point conversion and finished the game with seven catches for 58 yards.

Bad luck with injuries continues: Already without Richard Sherman because of a season-ending Achilles injury and Kam Chancellor to a neck injury that will likely end his season as well, the Seahawks lost starting right cornerback Shaquill Griffin after two plays. He left to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't return, pressing Byron Maxwell into action opposite Jeremy Lane. Seattle also lost running back Mike Davis at the start of the third quarter to a groin injury. He was giving Seattle's offense a spark in his first game since being promoted from the practice squad. Davis had two catches for 41 yards and 18 yards on six carries before he was hurt.

What's next: The Seahawks head to the Bay Area next week to face the San Francisco 49ers (1-9), who will be coming off a bye and could be starting Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. It's a game the Seahawks should win even if they're banged up, and even though the 49ers hung tough vs. Seattle at CenturyLink Field in Week 2. The Seahawks have a very difficult four-game stretch after that -- vs. Philadelphia, at Jacksonville, vs. the Rams and at Dallas -- so the 49ers will be their easiest opponent for a while.