Seahawks' complete win over Eagles shows they can still beat anyone

SEATTLE -- Informed last week that the Seattle Seahawks were in a rare position as 6-point home underdogs to the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles, winners of nine straight games and owners of the NFL's best record, linebacker K.J. Wright offered a warning.

"Don't sleep on us, man," Wright said. "This team is really good. We're still talented. We can be the best of the best."

Then he amended that statement.

"We are the best of the best."

No one would confuse the Seahawks with such this season, not with four losses and three stars missing from their defense. But they delivered a decisive defeat Sunday night to the team that could most credibly claim that title.

Seahawks 24, Eagles 10. And while it was nip-and-tuck for three-and-a-half quarters, this victory was every bit as impressive as the final score would suggest.

With the win, the Seahawks (8-4) overtake Carolina as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff standings, which means Seattle would be the first wild-card team if the season ended today. A loss would have dropped the Seahawks out of the No. 6 seed and put them two games behind the NFC West-leading Rams (9-3) with four games to play.

Russell Wilson connected with Jimmy Graham for his ninth touchdown catch of the season, all of which have come over the last eight games. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks' playoff hopes remain very much alive after they earned their most impressive win of the season. They did it with a fast start on offense -- a rarity for them -- and as sound of a defensive performance as anyone could have expected.

The Seahawks entered this game having scored only 39 first-quarter points over their first 11 games while averaging 60 yards. They drove for a field goal on their opening possession, then found the end zone at the end of the quarter when Russell Wilson found Jimmy Graham for yet another touchdown, his ninth of the season, all of which have come over the last eight games.

Seattle finished the quarter with a 10-0 lead and 111 yards of offense.

The Seahawks held Philadelphia to only a field goal in the first half, a remarkable effort considering the Eagles came in as the NFL's highest-scoring offense and Seattle was without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor in its secondary.

One of Sherman's replacements, former Eagle Byron Maxwell, ended any hope for a Philadelphia comeback when he picked off a desperation heave from Carson Wentz with just more than two minutes left.

Sheldon Richardson kept Philadelphia at three points in the third quarter when he made his biggest play of the season, stripping Wentz at the 1-yard line. The ball went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and Seattle scored on its ensuing possession when Wilson found Tyler Lockett open in the end zone from a yard out.

Wilson finished with three touchdown passes and no interceptions on 20-of-31 passing. He also rushed for 31 yards, and while Mike Davis (16 carries, 64 yards) finally gave the Seahawks some long-awaited production from a running back, this one was still on No. 3's shoulders.

Wilson's performance adds credibility to his case for MVP, especially since it came in a nationally televised game and against Wentz, perhaps the leading candidate for the award.

Leave it to the Seahawks to save their best football for prime time. They improved to 22-4-1 in such games since Pete Carroll took over in 2010, the best record in the NFL in that span. One of those four losses came two weeks ago on Monday night to Atlanta, which was the Seahawks' second straight defeat at home.

Just when it seemed like they had lost their magic touch at home and that their season might end without a playoff berth for the first time since 2011, the Seahawks turned in their most impressive performance of the season.

Don't sleep on them indeed.