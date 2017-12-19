Pete Carroll: Accountability needed for Seahawks to rebound from Rams debacle

RENTON, Wash. -- For Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks, every week begins with "Tell the Truth Monday." The team reviews film of the previous day's game and, as Carroll likes to say, gets to the heart of what really happened.

The truth may have never been uglier for these Seahawks (8-6) than it was a day after they were hammered 42-7 by the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field, a result that dealt a massive blow to their playoff hopes.

It was an all-three-phases disaster. The Seahawks produced only 149 yards of offense, the team's lowest output since 2013. They allowed 40-plus points for the first time since 2010, Carroll's first season in Seattle. Special teams didn't do the defense any favors, allowing 128 yards on seven punt returns, including a 58-yarder that set up an easy touchdown.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

It all added up to the Seahawks' most lopsided defeat since a 48-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2009, which was Jim L. Mora's lone season as Seattle's head coach. That's what Carroll meant when he called Sunday's loss "the only game you've ever seen us play like this."

Carroll used the word accountability more than once, calling it the first step in turning the page over to Seattle's upcoming game at Dallas. That was the gist of his postgame speech Sunday night and again the theme of Monday.

"I think that's certainly where it begins," Carroll said. "I think that's why it was so obvious to talk about that in the locker room yesterday after the game, that it begins there. We've got to do a good job of that. That way, we can put it to rest and get on and move forward. That's the best way to do it.”

The Seahawks are in an unfamiliar position, on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff race with two games left. That would have been the case regardless of how they lost to the Rams, but the fact that they did so in such dispiriting fashion doesn't exactly inspire confidence for a strong finish.

Free safety Earl Thomas had an interesting answer when asked in the locker room Sunday night if the Seahawks have the type of veteran team that can bounce back from a loss like the one they just suffered.

"It depends," he said. "It depends as far as the veteran leadership. We've got to lead these young guys right. We can't clique off into sections and go this way and that way. We've just got to stay together."

While it may have just been an isolated incident, the Seahawks didn't get off to a good start in that regard when middle linebacker Bobby Wagner took issue with postgame comments from Thomas, who told reporters that Wagner shouldn't have played Sunday on a bad hamstring. Wagner shot back at Thomas in a tweet that he deleted minutes later.

Carroll didn't seem concerned about the dispute lingering.

"There might have been in the exchange or whatever," he said when asked if he senses any tension between the two. "I think Bobby was a little upset, but I think we'll be fine.”

play 1:57 Stephen A. calls Wagner 'too sensitive' for reaction to Thomas Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Seahawks' "dysfunctional" secondary unit.

Seventh-year wide receiver Doug Baldwin, one of Seattle's longest-tenured players, answered in the affirmative when asked postgame if the Seahawks will respond to Sunday's loss positively knowing the makeup of their team.

"I think so. I think so," Baldwin said. "We have a lot of young guys and a lot of leaders in our locker room who have the ability to bounce back from some struggles. We've done it in the past and so I'm not concerned with that at all."

Baldwin is right about the Seahawks having bounced back before. Their run of excellence under Carroll -- which includes five straight trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and one title -- has not always been smooth on the field or in the locker room.

But they're in a different situation now, with not much time left and only so much of their playoff fate that they can control. The Seahawks would have assured themselves of the NFC West title by winning their final three games. Now a wild-card entry represents their best shot, and that would require help from other teams in addition to the Seahawks winning out. They host Arizona in Week 17 after their upcoming game at Dallas.

Carroll said he liked what he saw Monday as the Seahawks got started with their half of that equation.

"They're quiet," he said when asked about the players' demeanor. "They did a good job of working out today. Everybody got the juice going in their workouts and all, but they were quiet and they wanted to hear where we're going and what's up. They were very respectful of being held accountable. That was the first thing. Everybody's got to hold themselves accountable for what they can do to do right. I thought the response was very good under the circumstances."