Seahawks need Russell Wilson to finish historic regular season on strong note

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's regular-season finale with the playoffs on the line. The Seahawks need a win and an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Carolina Panthers in order to make the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. If not, their streak of five straight playoff appearances will come to an end.

Here's a closer look at the game (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) from Seattle's perspective:

Wilson must finish strong

It's been an historic season for Russell Wilson.

He's set to become only the fifth quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to lead his team in rushing, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, and it won't be close. Wilson has 550 rushing yards while no teammate has more than 210.

He's either thrown (32) or rushed (three) for all but one of Seattle's 36 offensive touchdowns, or 97 percent. That would be the highest percentage for any single player in a season in league history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Russell Wilson has thrown an NFL-record 18 fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

He's thrown an NFL-record 18 fourth-quarter touchdown passes. Wilson's 32 TD passes overall are one off the league lead and two shy of his career best.

Those numbers and the degree to which Wilson has carried Seattle's offense had him squarely in the conversation for MVP until a recent stretch ended any realistic chance he had of winning the award. It started in Week 14, when Wilson threw three interceptions in a loss at Jacksonville. The next week, he completed only 14 of 30 attempts and lost a fumble in Seattle's blowout loss to the Rams. His 93 yards passing in Seattle's win over Dallas on Christmas Eve was a career low.

In a must-win game, Seattle needs Wilson to regain the form he's had for most of the season.

By the numbers

22. Points that Arizona's defense has allowed over the past three games combined. That includes a shutout of the Giants last week. "I see Arizona’s defense basically playing as well as any defense that we’ve played all year," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. "At this point, I don’t know, probably the last five or six weeks, they're definitely one of the best defenses against the run, against the pass, they bring all kinds of pressure."

33.2. The percentage of opponents' dropbacks on which Arizona's defense has blitzed this season. That's tied for the ninth-highest percentage in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Wilson has fared well against the blitz this season and over his career in general, though Arizona's pressure has at times caused problems for Wilson and Seattle's offensive line. He was sacked six times in a loss to the Cardinals last season and seven times in a 2014 win over Arizona. Said coach Pete Carroll: "They're very effective when they do [blitz] and they're just very effective in their nature of their style of play in general, and we have to be on our game, we have to be right, we have to pick things up and recognize. Communication has to be great and we're counting on all that.”

6. Wilson can make more NFL history if the Seahawks win Sunday and get help from Carolina. He would then be in line to start a playoff game in each of his first six seasons. That would tie Otto Graham (1950-55) for the longest streak in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Prediction

Holding Dallas to only four field goals in Ezekiel Elliott's return last week showed that Seattle's defense isn't dead despite the temptation to pronounce it as such after the Seahawks were hammered 42-7 by the Rams a week earlier. With the postseason on the line and a backup quarterback in Drew Stanton on the other side, Seattle's defense should lead the team to a victory, even if its offense remains stuck in neutral. Seahawks 21, Cardinals 13.