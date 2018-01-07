Seahawks can breathe easy with John Schneider not heading to Green Bay

That sound you heard Sunday morning was a massive sigh of relief coming from the Pacific Northwest, the collective reaction to news that Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider isn't going anywhere.

Sure, maybe Schneider never came all that close to leaving Seattle to take the Green Bay Packers' GM opening, which they're filling instead by promoting Brian Gutenkunst from within, according to ESPN and other reports. But there was a possibility because there was interest, definitely from the Packers and almost certainly from Schneider.

John Schneider is from Wisconsin and came up through the Packers' front office. George Gojkovich/Getty Images

How could there not have been?

Schneider, 46, grew up in De Pere, Wisconsin, about 5 miles south of Lambeau Field. He got his start in the NFL with the Packers in the early 1990s, rising from a college intern to a scout all the way to director of football operations by the end of his second stint in their front office. The Packers and Green Bay are his home.

The job has appeal even beyond his deep ties to the area and the organization. For starters, Schneider wouldn't have had to answer to an owner in Green Bay, since the Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned franchise. He would have had complete control over personnel, something he shares with coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. There's also a future Hall of Fame quarterback in place in Aaron Rodgers.

The Seahawks surely had all of that in mind in the summer of 2016 when they signed Schneider to an extension that runs through the 2021 season. Schneider later told reporters that the new deal doesn't contain an out clause that would allow him to leave for Green Bay, something that was reportedly included in his first contract. Assuming it did indeed have one -- Schneider didn't confirm nor deny that -- there's no way the Seahawks could have given him that out in his latest deal knowing Ted Thompson could be nearing the end of his time as Green Bay's GM.

That meant the Seahawks could refuse the Packers' request to interview Schneider for the opening, which the team did, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Once that happened, it's believed Green Bay would have had to offer Seattle compensation to hire Schneider away. So it was still possible, at least in theory, until the Packers filled the job on Sunday.

Schneider has developed a reputation as one of the NFL's top talent evaluators. Losing him would have been a setback for the Seahawks even though their front office has some respected personnel executives behind him. Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, the team's co-directors of player personnel, have interviewed for GM vacancies elsewhere. Director of pro personnel Dan Morgan, the former Carolina Panthers linebacker, is another up-and-comer in Seattle's front office. Their wait will continue with Schneider remaining in place.

Had he left, it would have thrown Carroll's future into question. The two have been in lockstep during their eight seasons in Seattle, even with their atypical arrangement. Carroll was involved in hiring Schneider and has more control over personnel than most head coaches.

When both had only a year left on their contracts in 2016, it took longer than many expected for the organization to extend them. Once both deals were finished that summer, Carroll made it clear he wanted Schneider's future to be secured before taking care of his own.

"I don't want to do this without John," Carroll said at the time.

Carroll, 66, is signed through the 2019 season and shot down speculation that he's considering retirement. But who knows what his future might have looked like had Schneider left the picture.

That's no longer an imminent concern.

Breathe easy.