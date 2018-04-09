Seahawks' offensive depth chart: Some new targets for Russell Wilson

Of Russell Wilson's NFL-best 34 touchdown passes last season, a team-high 10 went to Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham. Six were to No. 2 receiver Paul Richardson and four went to Graham's backup, Luke Willson.

All three players -- and their 20 combined TDs from 2018 -- have left in free agency.

The turnover in Wilson's pass-catchers mark the most significant changes to the Seahawks' offense over the past three-and-a-half weeks.

With the first few waves of free agency in the books and comments from the team bringing additional clarity to the plan at certain positions, here's a look at the Seahawks' offensive depth chart as we head toward the NFL draft:

Quarterback: Wilson

In addition to some new pass-catchers, Wilson will have a new offensive coordinator after playing under Darrell Bevell his first six seasons. Pete Carroll hopes Brian Schottenheimer will challenge Wilson like maybe he's never been challenged before." With last year's backup, Austin Davis, still unsigned and Trevone Boykin released, Wilson is the only quarterback on Seattle's roster. It's a position the Seahawks could address in the draft even if they sign a veteran like Davis.

Tyler Lockett is the favorite to replace Paul Richardson as the Seahawks' No. 2 receiver. Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Wide receiver: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Amara Darboh, David Moore, Marcus Johnson, Tanner McEvoy, Cyril Grayson

Baldwin barely missed out on his third straight 1,000-yard season last year and his 29 receiving touchdowns since 2015 are second in the NFL to Antonio Brown's 31. Lockett is the favorite to replace Richardson as the No. 2 receiver, but Brown -- a free-agent addition from Arizona -- is going to have more than just a reserve role. While Baldwin and Lockett are both under 6 feet, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Brown is a bigger receiver as are 2017 draft picks Darboh (third) and Moore (seventh). Johnson, acquired from the Eagles in the Michael Bennett trade, is an intriguing prospect with excellent speed.

Running back: Chris Carson, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic, C.J. Prosise, FB Tre Madden, FB Jalston Fowler

Carroll made mention of Davis getting the first carry when the offseason program begins, but that could simply be a matter of putting the veteran first in line. Carson won the starting job out of training camp last year before his rookie season ended in October because of an ankle/leg injury. He's the favorite of the two to be the lead back in 2018, but don't rule out the possibility of Seattle drafting another running back -- Derrius Guice? Ronald Jones? Nick Chubb? -- even with an earlier pick. Former starter Thomas Rawls is gone and free agent Eddie Lacy isn't expected to be back either. McKissic and Prosise are third-down options.

Tight end: Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett, Tyrone Swoopes

General manager John Schneider said the Seahawks viewed Dickson as the best blocking tight end and one of the more underrated players in free agency. He's nowhere near the red-zone receiving threat Seattle had with Graham, but he'll be an upgrade as a blocker. That was important to the Seahawks as they try to get their once-strong running game going again and better protect Wilson. Vannett, a 2016 third-round pick who hasn't made much of an impact in his first two seasons, is in line for a bigger role with Willson's departure leaving the No. 2 spot open.

Offensive line: Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, D.J. Fluker, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, Jordan Roos, Joey Hunt, Isaiah Battle, Willie Beavers

As Carroll has noted, the Seahawks finally have some long-awaited continuity along their offensive line following the continual turnover that became a theme when Tom Cable was coaching the position. All but Luke Joeckel return from the starting five that finished last season. Adding Fluker at right guard likely means Pocic, last year's second-round pick, moves to left guard. The projected starting five would then look like this: Brown at left tackle, Pocic at left guard, Britt at center, Fluker at right guard and Ifedi at right tackle. That's three first-round picks and two second-rounders, same as Seattle had by the end of last season with Joeckel in the starting lineup. Can new line coach Mike Solari get more out of all that talent than Cable could?