        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Four continents, a royal run-in, one memorable summer vacation for Russell Wilson

          10:55 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Seattle Seahawks broke minicamp on June 14, and since then quarterback Russell Wilson has been plenty busy.

          As in four continents busy.

          He has been to London, playing cricket and talking hats amid royalty. He has piloted a helicopter over Greater Seattle. He has been cooking in Shanghai. He has tagged rhinos in South Africa as part of a belated honeymoon with his wife, Ciara.

          A look at his summer vacation:

          June 17: Wilson and his family visit London

          June 18: Taking a crack at cricket

          Batsman!!! #Cricket #TeamSurrey I love it!!!

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 20: London school spirit

          London. Youth. School Day!

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 21: Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a horse race outside London

          Black & White. 2018.

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          Her Majesty. Her Exit.

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          I'll just observe... @LeonardoDicaprio #Titanic

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 23: Family time then date night in London

          London Alley. @Ciara

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          U can dance for me all night baby... @Ciara #London #DateNight

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 25: Putting in some work

          Quick feet. #SweetShirt 😎😂

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 27: Flying over the Seahawks' practice facility

          Home sweet home. #GoHawks

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          June 29: Walking the Bund in Shanghai, China, then pumping up the locals

          Shanghai Nights 🇨🇳 @Ciara @West2EastEmpire

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          We are 12! #Go Hawks @Seahawks 我们是第十二人！海鹰队，加油！

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 3: Eating local

          Dim Sum! 🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          My southern roots are calling...🐽 #PigNose #China @Ciara

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 4: Honeymoon advice

          Fellas... 7 days or more... @Ciara #Honeymoon

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 5: Teaching football, learning Tai Chi, so long China

          We about to whoop dat🤣.... #TaiChi @DangeRussWilson

          A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

          Thanks China! We love you! @Ciara

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 6: Anniversary in South Africa

          My Forever. Happy Anniversary baby! @Ciara #TheWilsons

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 10: Teaching South Africans how to spin it

          July 11: Rhino video collage

          July 12: Finding inspiration in South Africa and Botswana

          Good Mornin' Love. @Ciara Hippos & Breakfast. God's Beauty

          A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

          July 18: Getting glamorous in L.A.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices