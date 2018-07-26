Four continents, a royal run-in, one memorable summer vacation for Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks broke minicamp on June 14, and since then quarterback Russell Wilson has been plenty busy.
As in four continents busy.
He has been to London, playing cricket and talking hats amid royalty. He has piloted a helicopter over Greater Seattle. He has been cooking in Shanghai. He has tagged rhinos in South Africa as part of a belated honeymoon with his wife, Ciara.
A look at his summer vacation:
June 17: Wilson and his family visit London
June 18: Taking a crack at cricket
June 20: London school spirit
June 21: Fancy hats at the Royal Ascot, a horse race outside London
June 23: Family time then date night in London
June 25: Putting in some work
June 27: Flying over the Seahawks' practice facility
June 29: Walking the Bund in Shanghai, China, then pumping up the locals
July 3: Eating local
July 4: Honeymoon advice
July 5: Teaching football, learning Tai Chi, so long China
July 6: Anniversary in South Africa
July 10: Teaching South Africans how to spin it
July 11: Rhino video collage
July 12: Finding inspiration in South Africa and Botswana
@Ciara and I worked to help save two Rhinos from poachers by microchipping them today! It's an important task because over 5,000+ Rhinos have been killed by poachers in the past 6 years. We all need to play a part in an effort to Save the Rhinos in Africa from being wiped off the earth...We were able to name them after our kids' middle names, Zahir and Princess! We can't wait to meet again! Run safe & free babies! #SaveTheRhinos
July 18: Getting glamorous in L.A.