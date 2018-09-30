Watch: Russell Wilson blocks, makes way for Seahawks TD

PHOENIX -- The Seattle Seahawks took an early lead over the Arizona Cardinals on a 20-yard touchdown run from Mike Davis, who got some help from his fullback -- er, his quarterback.

Russell Wilson delivered one final block near the goal line to help spring Davis into the end zone. That put Seattle up 7-0.

Davis finished the first quarter with 58 yards on seven carries. He's starting for Seattle ahead of first-round pick Rashaad Penny because Chris Carson was made inactive due to a hip injury.