NFL world reacts to Earl Thomas injury and middle finger-waving cart ride

ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson explains the team's bittersweet feelings about their win because of losing Earl Thomas with a fractured left leg. (1:17)

After an offseason holdout, trade-baiting, a few missed practices and three interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 2-2 start, Earl Thomas appears to be done for the season after he broke his leg Sunday in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Reactions from current and former NFL players after the injury quickly became a referendum on long-term contracts, the goals of holding out and Thomas' legacy as a feared member of one of the league's best-ever defensive units.

Praying for my brother @Earl_Thomas. Most will never know the hard work and sacrifice daily that goes into playing this game. He will bounce back better than ever that's who he i. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 1, 2018

Feel so bad for the best safety in football!!! https://t.co/RLvWMQNXLO — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 30, 2018

The Earl Thomas situation infuriates me!!! Here's why 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/fEonlj56o4 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 30, 2018

Praying for you @Earl_Thomas we risk it all for our teammates and our fans with little reciprocity. At the end of the day the Player shoulders all of the risk and the scrutiny. I wish the best for one of the best in this generation. ✊🏾 https://t.co/TmQkCSEIDf — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) October 1, 2018

Love u dog, 5ever! This shit stupid man. @Earl_Thomas — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 30, 2018

The injury also was relevant to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who continues to hold out, seeking his own long-term contract from the Steelers. Bell commented on an ESPN Instagram post with his feelings.