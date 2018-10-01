        <
          NFL Nation

          NFL world reacts to Earl Thomas injury and middle finger-waving cart ride

          play
          Seahawks win, but lose Thomas (1:17)

          ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson explains the team's bittersweet feelings about their win because of losing Earl Thomas with a fractured left leg. (1:17)

          10:17 AM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          After an offseason holdout, trade-baiting, a few missed practices and three interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 2-2 start, Earl Thomas appears to be done for the season after he broke his leg Sunday in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

          Reactions from current and former NFL players after the injury quickly became a referendum on long-term contracts, the goals of holding out and Thomas' legacy as a feared member of one of the league's best-ever defensive units.

          The injury also was relevant to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who continues to hold out, seeking his own long-term contract from the Steelers. Bell commented on an ESPN Instagram post with his feelings.

