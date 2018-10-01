NFL world reacts to Earl Thomas injury and middle finger-waving cart ride

After an offseason holdout, trade-baiting, a few missed practices and three interceptions in the Seattle Seahawks' 2-2 start, Earl Thomas appears to be done for the season after he broke his leg Sunday in a win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Reactions from current and former NFL players after the injury quickly became a referendum on long-term contracts, the goals of holding out and Thomas' legacy as a feared member of one of the league's best-ever defensive units.
Praying for my brother @Earl_Thomas. Most will never know the hard work and sacrifice daily that goes into playing this game. He will bounce back better than ever that's who he i.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 1, 2018
Feel so bad for the best safety in football!!! https://t.co/RLvWMQNXLO— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 30, 2018
The Earl Thomas situation infuriates me!!! Here's why 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/fEonlj56o4— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) September 30, 2018
Praying for you @Earl_Thomas we risk it all for our teammates and our fans with little reciprocity. At the end of the day the Player shoulders all of the risk and the scrutiny. I wish the best for one of the best in this generation. ✊🏾 https://t.co/TmQkCSEIDf— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) October 1, 2018
Love u dog, 5ever! This shit stupid man. @Earl_Thomas— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) September 30, 2018
The injury also was relevant to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who continues to hold out, seeking his own long-term contract from the Steelers. Bell commented on an ESPN Instagram post with his feelings.
