Across-the-pond sack fest sends Seahawks into the bye with a complete showing

Russell Wilson looks right and then tosses left for a 5-yard touchdown to Jaron Brown. (0:30)

Maybe the Seattle Seahawks just needed a 4,700-mile road trip to finally put together a fast start and a complete performance.

Or maybe they just needed to face an old and overmatched Oakland Raiders team.

The Seahawks sacked Derek Carr six times. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Before Sunday, the Seahawks hadn't scored a touchdown on their opening drive since Week 3 of the 2016 season. It was the longest active drought of any NFL team, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

So when they started Sunday's game in Wembley Stadium with an 82-yard, 14-play drive capped by Russell Wilson's first of three touchdown passes, it ended a streak of early-game futility. And it set the tone for what would be their most dominant performance in recent memory.

Rarely have things looked as easy for the Seahawks as they did in this game en route to a 27-3 victory. The Seahawks won with the formula that had been working for the previous three weeks. The Seahawks ran the ball early and often, including their first seven plays, they took it away on defense with a pair of fumble recoveries and they mostly took care of it on offense save for a forced throw from Wilson that was tipped and intercepted for his lone mistake of any significance.

The difference in this game: Seattle's pass rush. It finished with six sacks, hounding and hurrying Derek Carr all game. Frank Clark had 2.5 sacks and forced two fumbles while routinely beating Raiders first-round pick Kolton Miller off the edge.

A fourth-quarter Oakland field goal was all that kept the Seahawks from pitching their first shutout in three seasons.

Things are looking up for the Seahawks. They're back to .500 and heading into a bye. They should have a pair of starters ready to make their 2018 debuts -- linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson -- when they return to play the Lions in Detroit. That game will precede a stretch of their schedule that gets much tougher with November games against the Chargers, Rams, Packers and Panthers.

But with the muddled state of the NFC, the Seahawks seem to have as good of a chance of anyone at claiming a wild-card spot. Especially if they keep playing the way they did Sunday.