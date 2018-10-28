        <
          Watch: Seahawks' David Moore makes leaping, juggling TD catch

          DETROIT -- David Moore’s emergence as one of Russell Wilson’s go-to receivers continues.

          Moore made a juggling touchdown catch from 15 yards out to give the Seattle Seahawks a 14-7 second-quarter lead over the Detroit Lions.

          Moore, a 2017 seventh-round pick out of East Central in Oklahoma, entered Sunday with seven catches for 124 yards and three touchdowns in his career – all coming over the last three games.

          He’s moved ahead of veteran Brandon Marshall on Seattle’s wide receiver depth chart.

