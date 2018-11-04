Watch: Seahawks' receivers in sync for TD dance

SEATTLE -- Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense got off to another fast start Sunday, capping their opening drive with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Jaron Brown.

Seattle went 75 yards on 13 plays, nine of which were rushes, over eight minutes and five seconds.

It's the second time in three games that the Seahawks have scored a touchdown on their opening drive. Before their win over the Raiders in London in Week 6, the Seahawks hadn't done that since Week 3 of the 2016 season, marking the longest drought in the NFL.

Brown's touchdown was his third of the season.

He and fellow receivers Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and David Moore celebrated it with a choreographed dance routine.