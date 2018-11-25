Seahawks' strong finish sets them up for season's home stretch

David Moore makes a tough grab in the end zone to even the score at 27-27 with the Panthers in the fourth quarter. (0:32)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Seattle Seahawks still know how to finish after all.

They were in danger of dropping yet another close game Sunday when Russell Wilson found David Moore for a 35-yard, game-tying touchdown. Seattle's defense then stiffened just in time on the Carolina Panthers' ensuing drive (which ended with Graham Gano's missed 52-yard field goal attempt), before a long pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett set up Sebastian Janikowski's 31-yard game winner as time expired.

Take a breath, Seattle.

Seattle's Tyler Lockett finished with 107 yards on five catches, including this TD, on Sunday against Carolina. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

The Seahawks are 6-5 after their 30-27 win over the Panthers and in excellent position for a wild-card spot as their season reaches the home stretch.

The Seahawks' ability to close out games had been in question after their most recent three losses (vs. the Rams in Weeks 5 and 10, and the Chargers in Week 9). They had a chance to tie or go ahead on their final possession in all three games but failed. Sunday's win follows another solid finish last week against Green Bay, when Wilson led another late go-ahead drive, the Seattle defense forced a three-and-out and the Seahawks maintained possession for four-plus minutes to run out the clock.

Before Sunday, anyone wanting to poke holes in Seattle's status as a playoff contender could have easily pointed to this: Only one of the five teams the Seahawks had beaten (the 6-5 Cowboys) entered Sunday with a winning record. Two (Arizona and Oakland) had only two wins apiece.

Wonder no more whether the Seahawks are good enough to make the playoffs after this one. It came in an early kickoff, on the East Coast against a Panthers team (now 6-5) that had won 10 straight at Bank of America Stadium dating to last season.

The Seahawks will play four of their final five games at CenturyLink Field. The lone road game is against the 2-8 49ers and one of their home games is against a Chiefs team that might take its foot off the gas by the time it comes to Seattle in Week 16.

Things are looking up for the Seahawks after their most impressive win of the season.