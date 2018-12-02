Seahawks honor Richard Sherman's famous NFC title game tip

SEATTLE -- Richard Sherman’s return to CenturyLink Field as a member of the San Francisco 49ers evoked plenty of memories this week of his famous tip that sealed a Seattle Seahawks win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

So Seattle’s receivers re-enacted that play in their latest choreographed touchdown celebration.

Of course they did.

The Tip: Part II pic.twitter.com/Kd1OAMFfjI — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 2, 2018

Jaron Brown, who caught the TD pass from Russell Wilson, played the role of Colin Kaepernick. Tyler Lockett played Michael Crabtree, the intended receiver. Doug Baldwin played Sherman and tipped the pass to David Moore, who came down with the interception just like Malcolm Smith did on the same side of the same end zone where the actual play took place almost five years ago.