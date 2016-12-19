One thing we'd like to see from every SEC bowl team

Tis the season for eggnog, awkward family situations, gluttony, caroling, and, of course, bowl games.

In between pie sessions, we turn our attention to TV screens to get one last glimpse at college football before January tosses it away in exchange for college basketball. We truly relish these next few weeks before bidding farewell to one of our great loves.

In the SEC, fans will have a lot of goodbyes to say, as 12 teams are going bowling. That's more than 700 minutes of extra southern fried football, y'all!

And since this is the season for both giving and wanting, those same SEC fans want their respective teams to give them more joyous moments this holiday season. This time off affords coaches and players to sort of reinvent themselves in some ways. Not a ton, but enough to add more dimensions to their on-field products.

So consider this a personal wishlist of sorts for what we'd like to see out of all 12 SEC teams during the postseason.

Alabama: More development from Jalen Hurts: Look, Hurts has had a great true freshman season, but his great moments also came with some bad ones -- like 14 turnovers on the season. He also wasn't very accurate on a lot of his deep passes, completing just 35 percent of his passes of 20 or more yards (16 of 45). Alabama can't afford these mistakes against Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It's win or go home.

Arkansas: A much tougher run defense: Arkansas' defense had a lot of issues during the regular season, but that rush defense was one of the SEC's worst. Arkansas surrendered 257.6 rushing yards per game in SEC play and Belk Bowl opponent Virginia Tech is averaging 184 rushing yards a game.

Auburn: More downfield passing from Sean White: As Georgia and Alabama showed us in November, when Auburn can't throw the ball, it just can't move the ball. Now, both those defenses are much, much better than the one Oklahoma will have in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, but Auburn still can't be one dimensional in New Orleans. In three losses this season, White has 295 total passing yards and completed just 50 percent of his passes.

Florida: More creativity on offense: It's no secret that the Gators aren't fun to watch when they have the ball. Florida hasn't hit 300 total yards in five of its last six games and has been held to fewer than 20 points in three straight. Against a stingy Iowa defense in the Outback Bowl, the Gators need some sort of spark or reverse or wildcat set to make things interesting.

Georgia: A lot more Nick Chubb: Surprisingly, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl won't be Chubb's last game as a Bulldog, but, still, make it a good one, Jim Chaney. Chubb is Georgia's best player, yet never really found a rhythm this season. That's what bowl prep should be devoted to, especially with TCU surrendering 180 rushing yards the last time it faced an SEC school.

Kentucky: Some teeth in that run defense: The Wildcats were really impressive down the stretch, but that rush defense limped to the finish by giving up 200-plus yards in five of the last six games of the season. Georgia Tech has been held under 200 rushing yards just three times this season.

LSU: Arden Key on the move: This might be the best matchup people aren't talking enough about. Key is one of the SEC's best, most athletic pass-rushers (10 sacks) and he gets to chase Louisville Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. Move Key around, line him up in odd spots, and let the kid work.

Mississippi State: A running back not named Nick Fitzgerald: Dan Mullen probably loves the fact that Fitzgerald has 1,243 rushing yards on the season, but the Bulldogs need a power rusher to complement their stud quarterback. A Mississippi State running back eclipsed 100 yards in a game just twice this season.

South Carolina: More of the playbook for Jake Bentley: It's no secret that Bentley is going to be a good player, but good defenses have really frustrated him. These weeks should be devoted to giving him more of the playbook before he meets a talented South Florida team in the Birmingham Bowl. More of the playbook should boost his confidence even more.

Tennessee: The defense of old to return: After having one of the league's best defenses through the first five games, the Vols were one of the worst in November. Tennessee gave up 600-plus yards in the final three games and twice surrendered 400-plus rushing yards in that span. Nebraska doesn't have a great offense, but neither did Vanderbilt before it saw Tennessee.

Texas A&M: Muscle up against the run: It wasn't a good ending to the regular season for the Aggies, but they can purge some demons with a win over Kansas State in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl. But A&M will have to stop the run better than it did during the season. Kansas State hurt Big 12 defenses with 244 rushing yards per game and A&M has given up at least 200 rushing yards five times this year.

Vanderbilt: Keep letting Kyle Shurmur sling the ball: Shurmur really started growing at the end of the season, as he threw for more than 1,100 yards and averaged 9 yards per attempt in November. Shurmur has more than 400 total yards in his six wins compared to his six losses this year.