Even LSU's defenders are fans of Lamar Jackson

BATON ROUGE, La. – Most LSU players are college football fans like the rest of us, so it would have been nearly impossible for them to be unaware of what Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was accomplishing this season, even if they never expected to face him.

“It’s hard not to know him,” LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White said. “You just turn on ESPN, you’ll know who he is.”

To say the least.

Lamar Jackson presents a unique and difficult challenge, but it's not one LSU will back away from. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s featured role in one of the nation’s most prolific offenses helped him win the Heisman Trophy earlier this month. It wasn’t just that he rushed for 1,538 yards, passed for 3,390 and accounted for 51 total touchdowns in the regular season -- it was the style with which he posted those eye-popping numbers.

Yes, he has blazing speed and an outstanding arm, but he also has a way of making defenders look silly. Take Cordell Hudson for instance. The Syracuse defensive back will forever be the highlight of Jackson’s big-play reel after the Louisville quarterback hurdled him on the way to the end zone for one of his five touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 62-28 win in September.

“When he jumped over that boy from Syracuse,” White said after being asked when he first became aware of Jackson’s game-breaking skills. “Oh my God. That was great. I’m a fan.”

The trick now is not to get similarly posterized when White and the rest of the LSU defenders face Jackson and the Cardinals in the Dec. 31 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl (11 a.m. ET, ABC). That will be no easy feat. Jackson has spent the better part of two seasons running circles around defenders.

“Let’s just put it like this: You can’t stop him, you can control him, and that’s what we’re after,” LSU safety Jamal Adams said. “We know he’s going to make a lot of plays. We know that he’s an outstanding player. He wouldn’t have won the Heisman if he wasn’t. But not only is he good at scrambling, he reads defenses, he looks down the field, he keeps his eyes up when he scrambles, and that’s what makes him dangerous as his receivers scatter around.”

The closest SEC equivalent to Jackson’s dual-threat skills in recent years is probably Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel, who also won the Heisman while leaving a host of helpless would-be tacklers in his wake.

Four-year starter White is one of the few Tigers who squared off against Manziel in his final game against LSU in 2013, so the cornerback has a first-hand understanding of the type of challenge that awaits his team on New Year’s Eve. And even then, White admittedly did not get to see Manziel playing at full speed.

“It was a fortunate thing for us that it rained our freshman year so he wasn’t able to get loose like he wanted to, so we had that on our side,” White said, grinning.

So pray for rain in Orlando on Dec. 31?

“No, don’t pray for rain,” White said. “We want this guy at his best. We want him at 100 percent. We don’t want anything. We just want to beat him fair and square.”

The Cardinals were beaten three times this season, including each of their past two games against Houston and Kentucky. However, only Houston shut down Jackson, so LSU’s defense will be working to accomplish something few opponents have done.

Don’t expect a proud LSU defense that’s loaded with future NFL players to be in awe when they face Jackson, however. This will be the sixth time in the past 10 seasons that an LSU team has faced the Heisman winner in the year he took home the trophy.

“We have a lot of playmakers on defense just like he’s a playmaker on offense," cornerback Donte Jackson said. "We don’t come into the season thinking that we’re going to play him, so we’re going to do like everybody else do, just like, ‘Y’all see what he did? Y’all see this? Y’all see him jump over the guy?’

“It’s going to be like that because you don’t think about playing him, but now that we get to play him, you get more excited. You’re going to get more excited than seeing him make plays on Saturday. You get more excited to get a chance to play against him. He’s a great player. He’s going to go down in college football history, so we’re just going to get ready.”

It will also help if Arden Key, Lewis Neal and LSU’s other pass-rushers manage to copy what Houston did in its 36-10 win over the Cardinals on Nov. 16: get after Louisville’s quarterback. The Cougars sacked Jackson 11 times for minus-83 yards, and that played an enormous part in Houston jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead.

White believes that effort starts with his teammates in the secondary, whose coverage skills must give their edge rushers a chance to make Jackson’s afternoon a rocky one.

“We’ve got to do our job in the back end and help those guys out as far as being on guys so he won’t hit the open man,” White said. “So if we’re on our guys and he gets to running around, I feel like our front seven is going to get to him.”