Surprise hospital visit forms a new friendship for Kerryon Johnson

When Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson visited 10-year-old Austin Deckard in an Atlanta hospital last week, it was a day that Deckard will always remember. He’s the lone Auburn fan in a family full of Alabama fans, and Johnson happens to be one of his favorite players.

“Hey, I’ve got your jersey,” Austin told Johnson when he walked in.

“One of the jerseys that he has is actually the No. 21,” Austin’s father, Tim Deckard said. “That just sent him over the moon.”

What Austin might not have realized is that the visit sent Johnson over the moon, too. As a football player at Auburn, there are plenty of memorable moments and highlights. But meeting Austin is at or near the top of the list for the sophomore running back.

“It’s probably one of the best things I’ve done in my life,” Johnson said. “He’s in that hospital all day long, rarely gets to leave the bed unsupervised. He might spend Christmas in the hospital. I get to go home and spend it with my family. I get to go New Orleans and play in an awesome bowl game. It was nice for us two to meet, and hopefully I can continue that friendship.”

Got a chance today to visit my new friend Austin today at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta...Austin is the only Auburn fan out of his family and will likely spend Christmas in the hospital...he went to school with my cousin so I decided to go and surprised him today and gave him a few early Christmas presents...in turn Austin surprised me by showing me a bunch of things he built from scratch using Lego's that would take me years to figure out how to do...I hope I did a little to make his holiday better cause I know he sure helped to brighten my day A photo posted by Kerryon Johnson (@kj_hey) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:45pm PST

Three weeks ago, Austin woke up and wasn't feeling well. His mother, Cassie Deckard, noticed that her son’s ankles were swollen and that the swelling was beginning to move up his legs. She took him to a hospital near their home in Phenix City, Alabama. When Tim arrived in the afternoon, the majority of Austin’s body was swollen, and the right side of his heart had stopped working.

Austin had to be rushed to Atlanta, where doctors discovered that he had pulmonary hypertension, a type of disease in which high-blood pressure affects the arteries in your lungs and the right side of your heart. The rare condition presents the same signs and symptoms as asthma, and for months, that’s what Austin’s pediatrician thought he had.

The doctors in Atlanta were able to remove most of the fluid from Austin’s lungs, but it’s a condition that doesn’t have a cure. He’s been cooped up in the hospital ever since while they decide what to do next.

Johnson found out about Austin from his cousin, who goes to the same school, and he had the idea to show up at the hospital and surprise Austin.

When Johnson first walked into the hospital room, Austin didn’t know what was going on. It wasn’t until Johnson went over and shook his hand that Austin realized who it was. Then for the next hour or so, the two just hung out. Austin showed Johnson the Lego collection that he had built. There was a "Hunger Games" movie on, so they discussed that movie series, along with "Harry Potter," "Lord of the Rings" and "Star Wars." And of course, they talked football.

“He knows he’s sick,” Tim said. “Obviously, he’s in the hospital, but he’s pretty perceptive. So to me, it just took him to a different place. He had IV lines all running out of him while [Johnson] was there, but he didn’t think any of that. It took his mind off any discomforts that he had. It took his mind off staying in the hospital. He’s 10 years old. You put a kid in one room for a couple weeks, he’s going to get bored. So it just helped really liven his spirits.”

Austin’s parents are planning to bring his two younger brothers to the hospital Sunday so the family can spend Christmas together. Next week, Austin is tentatively scheduled to have a stent placed in his heart. According to his father, it’s a risky procedure with no guarantee that it’s going to make him better.

Meanwhile, Johnson will get a short break this weekend so he can spend Christmas at home with his family, and then it’s on to New Orleans, where he and his teammates will continue practicing in preparation for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma.

But for one afternoon, none of that mattered. For one afternoon, it was just two new friends getting to know each other and forming a connection.

“It’s always nice to be [reminded] of the blessings that you have in your life,” Johnson said. “That could be me. That could be my brother. That could be my sister, my niece, my nephew. That could be anyone. You have to constantly remind yourself of the things you do have and where you could be and where you are in life, and make sure you stay appreciative of it.”