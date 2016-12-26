Bowl appearance shows how far Derek Mason, Vanderbilt have come

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason looks back on the dance that garnered attention following a big win over Tennessee, and he discusses the team's preparation for a bowl game against NC State the day after Christmas. (4:21)

Halfway though Derek Mason's third year at Vanderbilt, the general consensus was that he was once again losing his team and Vandy was just same old Vandy.

The Commodores, considered by some to be a bowl team in 2016, were sitting at 2-4 with a bad opening loss to a less talented South Carolina team and a blowout loss to Georgia Tech on their resume. Back-to-back losses to Florida and Kentucky amounted to defeats by a combined 14 points.

The defense left everything it could on the field, and the offense did everything it could to keep that defense on the field.

But growth can come in mysterious ways. For Vanderbilt, it was a midseason change in culture and attitude that propelled a team teetering on the edge of mediocrity and evolution. It was a team meal that infuriated Mason so much that he ran his practices like a prison warden for the remainder of the season.

Derek Mason toughened up the practice culture at Vanderbilt midway through the season, paving the way for an improbable bowl appearance. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was the growth of a quarterback and coaching staff. It was a turnaround many felt improbable that now has Vandy in the postseason for the first time since James Franklin was on campus back in 2013.

A 4-2 finish that included wins over Georgia and Tennessee has Vandy taking on NC State in Monday's Camping World Independence Bowl.

"At a place like Vanderbilt," Mason said, "you have to do the little things right.

"Everyone had an oar on the boat, and everybody was rowing in the right direction.”

And while 6-6 isn't regarded by many as a championship-like feat in today's day and age, it really is one for Mason and Vanderbilt. Sliding off the cliff just months ago, many wondered if Mason would even be back in Nashville in 2017. A program that endeavored so much below-average football before Franklin's successful years preceding Mason had watched history repeat itself in Mason's first two, frustrating years.

But with so much defensive talent back, a set-in-stone starting quarterback and a more seasoned Mason, there was real excitement around the Commodores before that ugly 13-10 opening loss to the Gamecocks. So much hope and positivity had been lost until that miraculous second-half turnaround.

It not only showed how far the Commodores had come, it showed how far Mason had come as a head coach. In over his head at times during Years 1 and 2 in Nashville, Mason found change from within to create change around him. Once easily swayed in games to change quarterbacks -- even early in 2016 -- Mason stuck with a growing Kyle Shurmur, who went from sputtering around to scorching the past few defenses he faced.

Shurmur went from barely crossing 1,000 yards in his first eight games to hitting 1,162 in the month of November alone. With the quarterback carousel dead, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was able to be even more hands-on with Shurmur. The more Ludwig and Mason pushed, the more comfortable and confident Shurmur became.

Mason also pushed his players and coaches more. From tucked-in shirts for all to grueling daily conditioning drills meant to batter players physically and mentally, Mason ruled with more of an iron fist and people respected that. Mason found the toughness of this program in the past two months by changing his approach with his quarterback and the mental well being of his team.

It has worked, and now here is Vandy. A postseason team again, Mason is hitting his stride and the Commodores have crept back into the "dangerous" category in the SEC.