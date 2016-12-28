Washington's praise of Alabama is all part of a larger game

Washington coach Chris Petersen sits down with Gene Wojciechowski to discuss the Huskies' success this season, taking on defending champions Alabama and silencing outside noise. (2:33)

ATLANTA -- Chris Petersen can't wait to tell you how good Alabama is.

From the moment the matchup became official, Washington's head coach has been effusive in his praise of the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Those "We Want Bama" signs? They weren't his idea, he said.

That defense? The best he has ever seen.

And Nick Saban? Don't even get him started.

Petersen appears to be in awe of the dynasty Saban has built in Tuscaloosa, winning four of the past eight national championships. Earlier this month, he described himself as the wide-eyed "rookie" of the playoff coaches, simply following everyone else's lead.

Washington's Chris Petersen has been playing up the underdog role for his team as it prepares to face No. 1 Alabama, a tactic the coach used regularly in leading Boise State to national prominence. Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire

"I knew about their offense and I knew about their defense," Petersen said of Alabama. "Then I put on their special teams, and I got more depressed."

While there's a little bit of the mutual admiration society at play in the week leading up to Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (3 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App), the rhetoric coming from the Washington side of the street in Atlanta has been far more conciliatory. It's almost as if the Huskies are enjoying playing the role of the David taking on Goliath.

And, really, it's no wonder when you look at Petersen's history. A former UC Davis quarterback, his background isn't in big-time college athletics. For more than a decade as a coach at Boise State, including eight seasons as head coach, he sculpted the perfect chip on the shoulder.

"That's what Coach Pete was used to at Boise," Washington offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp said. "Every game they went to there, they were underdogs. So, he's used to it. And our team has embraced it."

Offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith, who was Petersen's quarterbacks coach at Boise, described a program at Washington that wasn't designed to have the kind of personality where it enjoys talking about itself.

"You talk about the opponent, talk about the hard work that's to be done, and nothing about what's been accomplished thus far," Smith said. "And if that comes with an underdog role, we don't shy away from that.

"At the same time we feel like, 'Hey, we've won some games to get here and we're here.'"

Which is all a way of saying that some of this is for show.

To explain, wideout Dante Pettis repeated a Petersen maxim: "Lay in the weeds."

Pettis, Eldrenkamp and running back Myles Gaskin all agreed that the perpetually happy-to-be-here Petersen we see publicly is not the same person they know in the locker room. There's fire in his personality, they said, but it's a switch he turns on and off. They described a coach that gauges the media narrative and plays along with it.

So when the opening betting line had Washington as a two-touchdown underdog, it was clear that the Huskies were going to play up Alabama's greatness. Never mind that they controlled the Pac-12 all season long with a dominant offense and a stingy defense.

Pettis said that all he'd ever hear concerning Washington during the regular season was, "They're going to beat them, they're going to handle them easily." Then Alabama came along and it turned on a dime. Nowadays, Pettis said the talk is more along the lines of, "Oh, I don't know. I don't know what they're going to do. They're lucky to be in this game."

Quarterback Jake Browning, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, said he has found himself streamlining his answers into the perfect mind-numbing tagline: "This is a really good team and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play against them."

"I'm just glad we can still play the game at the end of the day, because if it was up to the media, I don't think we'd have a chance," he said.

Which is not to say that Alabama falls into that line of thinking.

In fact, the Crimson Tide appear to be on to Washington's game.

Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick looks at Petersen's tactics as a motivational tool, playing up the underdog role in an effort to get Alabama to be "more complacent." To avoid it, he said he deletes his Instagram account and shuts off his phone on occasion.

It's all a matter of learning to block out the noise, said defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

"We don't want to get distracted like we did a couple of years ago," the senior said, referring to the 2014 playoff when Alabama was upset by Ohio State in the opening round.

He added: "I think maybe they are trying to fly under the radar and make us feel ourselves a little more and get big-headed and then make more mental mistakes on the field. We have to stay level-headed and go to practice every day like we are the underdogs and practice hard every day like we do the whole season."

It's an odd place to be, the No. 1- and 4-ranked teams vying for the role of underdog. It's as if they both want to believe they're the Little Engine That Could, the team no one gave a shot at winning.

But to win a national championship, perspective is everything.

Only in the playoff can a pat on the back be interpreted as a kiss of death.