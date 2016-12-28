Leaner than ever, Reuben Foster more comfortable, still just as mean

ATLANTA -- For Reuben Foster, every step, sprint and jump felt ... awkward.

Even as a starting middle linebacker for Alabama's national-championship-winning defense in 2015, Foster never felt comfortable.

At 240 pounds, Foster didn't feel dynamic. Then came Nick Saban's call for Alabama's defenders to shed pounds. Fat and girth fell off them as the Crimson Tide went from meaty and mean to lean and meaner.

For Foster, that meant a metamorphosis that had him flying into opponents and gliding around football fields during a senior campaign that earned him the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He'll enter Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against No. 4 Washington (3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App) with 94 tackles (51 solo), 12 tackles for loss and four sacks this season.

The 6-foot-1 Foster, who thinks he lost the most weight on the team during the offseason, is a better, more dangerous player at around 222 pounds.

“He’s kind of the standard [for Alabama's defense]," cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "He’s flying to the ball, so everyone’s flying to the ball.

“He’ll find some type of way to get into the play.”

Alabama's Reuben Foster slimmed down in the offseason and became the Butkus Award winner. Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Once a top recruit, Foster spent his first two years as more of a bystander than anything. Sure, he was a starter last year, but Foster admits he wasn't as confident in his playbook or in his play as he should have been.

His size had an impact on his play and it tempered his confidence, leaving him with less control in his reaction skills. His size paid off at times, but there was another level that Foster desperately wanted to get to, and he just couldn't without the lateral speed and quickness needed to play middle linebacker in a sport only getting faster.

Enter Saban's pound-shedding program and Alabama nutritionist Amy Bragg. Foster said Bragg, who has been with the school since 2010, became a mother figure to him, shoving hearty but healthy meals in his face each day, blasting fat away with lean protein. Foster reluctantly threw out the beef in order to eat more chicken during his journey to Leansville, yet he always feels satisfied after one of Bragg's dishes.

“If she fixes my plate, she’ll fix it up nice," he said with a smile.

Better eating away from the field has given way to devouring opponents on it. Foster's newfound explosiveness and endurance have him chasing down running backs and sprinting sideline to sideline like a cheetah. He can hold up in coverage longer and he's finishing games with his head up.

In the blink of an eye, the man patrolling the middle of Alabama's defense can go from calling plays and dissecting them to jetting from one end to the other to cause a hellacious collision.

“Now he’s sometimes beating me to the ball," Fitzpatrick said.

But losing the weight didn't mean Foster lost his vicious attitude. He might have the feel of a Ferrari now, but he still hits like a dump truck, making bone-jarring tackles that leave opponents wilting on the ground.

“Reuben just has a different mentality -- just nasty and mean," defensive end Jonathan Allen said.

He's also has a mental edge now. Foster admits that his slower movements cut into his confidence, which hurt his preparation. He second-guessed himself and hesitated at times. That's where the weight loss came in. His body could finally do the things he wanted. The better he moved, the better he learned because the more confident he became in what he could do.

Dissecting plays turned into surgical work for Foster, who obsessed over perfection in order to calm himself in games. The second-guessing left and his instincts became more controlled. Lighter on his feet, Foster could do more, and as he saw more, he became that much more important to Alabama's world-class defense.

Now his legs were working with him, not against him.

“All you have to do is just run to the ball," Foster said, laughing. "That’s all you have to do. When you diagnose a play, you run to the ball as fast as you can -- don’t give up.”

When members of Washington's program were asked about No. 10, they said all they see is a bullish blur on every play. He might not be the flashiest player, but he's always around.

“You’re aware [of Foster] because he just shows up all over the film," Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said.

“I don’t think we’ve played a better player this year.”

Best-player talk makes Foster smile, but he's quick to shoo it away. He would have loved more national recognition, but he notes that that wasn't his job. He thinks he's put himself up with the Alabama greats at middle linebacker, such as Dont'a Hightower, C.J. Mosley and Reggie Ragland, because of how he's helped make guys around him better.

He has hardware and wins. He also has fantastic film for NFL scouts to drool over, but as he's keeping this defense ferocious, he's happy, and he's doing his job.

“I want everybody to shine on the field," he said. "If we all shine, everybody looks good.

“I’d rather see my dogs eat. When I see my dogs eat, I feel like I want to eat more. I want to get around the ball even more.”