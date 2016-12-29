Five things to watch in the Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech

Another ACC-SEC bowl matchup is on deck Thursday in the Belk Bowl as Arkansas (7-5) meets Virginia Tech (9-3). Here are five things to watch for in this one:

The QB battle: This is a matchup of productive quarterbacks in Virginia Tech's Jerod Evans and Arkansas' Austin Allen. Evans set a single-season Virginia Tech record with 27 touchdown passes and threw for 3,303 yards while rushing for 759 (and 10 additional scores). Allen tied for second in the SEC with 23 TD passes and had four 300-yard passing games, second-most in Arkansas history. He inished the regular season with 3,152 passing yards. This pairing could lead to a high-scoring game.

Turnovers: Both teams have a negative turnover margin this season (Arkansas is minus-2; Virginia Tech is minus-3), putting both teams in the bottom half of the country in that statistic. Arkansas is more prone to interceptions (12 of its 21 turnovers are through the air) while Virginia Tech fumbles it more (the Hokies have lost 17 fumbles among their 24 turnovers). That would suggest that there are going to be a few turnovers in this game; it'll be interesting to see how it impacts the result and who takes most advantage of the miscues.

Who has the edge in a close game? Both teams have been good in close games this season. Arkansas is 4-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer. Virginia Tech is 3-1. If it comes down to a late field goal, it might be the Hokies who have the slight edge. Kicker Joey Slye is a solid 20-for-26 on field-goal attempts this season, including an impressive 19-for-20 on attempts inside 40 yards. Arkansas kickers Cole Hedlund and Adam McFain are a combined 12-for-16, and a combined 10-for-11 from inside 40.

Double-digit wins for the Hokies? If Virginia Tech wins, it would be the program's first 10-win season since 2011 and it would make new head coach Justin Fuente the first coach in program history to hit the 10-win mark in his debut season. Fuente, who guided the Hokies to the ACC Coastal Division title and a berth in the ACC Championship Game, is 28-9 in his last three seasons (the previous two were at Memphis).

Arkansas seeking third straight bowl win: The Razorbacks are the only SEC West team to win a bowl game each of the last two seasons; a win in the Belk Bowl would give Arkansas three straight years with a bowl victory. It would also be its fourth straight bowl victory dating back to the 2012 Cotton Bowl, the longest bowl win streak in program history.