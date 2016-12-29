Freshman QB Jake Bentley takes center stage at Birmingham Bowl

Earlier this month, Opelika High School lost to Ramsay, 21-16, in the Alabama Class 6A state championship game. Jake Bentley was supposed to be there, playing for Opelika. It would have been his last high school game before college.

Instead, Bentley was coming off a loss to No. 2 Clemson the weekend before and waiting to see what bowl game his South Carolina team would play in.

Ironically, the Gamecocks were selected to play in the Birmingham Bowl, which is just two hours up the road from Bentley’s old high school. And on Thursday, the former ESPN 300 quarterback who skipped his final year of high school to enroll early at South Carolina will lead his team out against South Florida in hopes of finishing the season with more wins than losses.

The play of freshman QB Jake Bentley has given a lift to South Carolina. Tyler Lecka/Getty Images

“I haven’t really been surprised,” Opelika coach Brian Blackmon said. “I knew that he had the ability to do what he’s doing right now, and I think the sky’s the limit for them. I think he’s only going to get better the more he does it and the better the players are that surround him.

“It was just getting adjusted to the speed of the game for him, and once he did, he’s had the ability, the talent and the intangibles to be successful at that level.”

When looking back at Bentley’s two years at Opelika, Blackmon still remembers a game from his junior year. The young quarterback drove his team down the field in the final minute and threw a game-winning touchdown pass to beat rival Auburn, 31-30. It was at that point that everybody, Blackmon included, began to realize that this kid had something special.

Earlier this fall, in just his second college start, Bentley had another one of those memorable games. He went 15 of 20 for 167 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and his second touchdown pass, a 35-yard strike to K.C. Crosby early in the fourth quarter, proved to be the difference in South Carolina’s 24-21 win over No. 18 Tennessee.

“It’s just the way that he carries himself,” South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst said Wednesday. “We saw it the first game with UMass, and then he came in [and won] that Tennessee game. Being 19 years old, it’s kind of impressive what he’s done. You never see the kid get wide-eyed or anything like that.”

That win against Tennessee was significant because it helped the Gamecocks become bowl eligible. Without it, they’d likely be sitting at home on Thursday.

But regardless of the outcome against South Florida, the extra bowl practices were huge for a very young South Carolina team. Bentley is one of a number of freshmen who have continued to progress over the past month.

“I think [Jake] has had a really good bowl prep,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday. “With young players, the game continues to slow down for them the more reps they get, and the game has continued to slow down for him as well as some others.

“I thought Brandon McIlwain had a really good bowl camp as well. He did some really nice things. We put both those guys in a lot of situational looks with the coaches getting off the field and letting them play the game. That’s the most important thing. To see them making better decisions at the quarterback position, it’s huge for them to continue to get those reps.”

Bentley is a competitor, though. The extra bowl practices might have helped in his development, but don’t be mistaken. The most important thing is winning the bowl game.

“His competitiveness is what separates him,” Blackmon said. “It doesn’t really matter what the game is. If we were in the offseason and doing an end-of-the-workout competition or something like that, he was competing the same way he was on Friday night.”

Blackmon, along with a group of Bentley’s former coaches and teammates from Opelika, will be making the drive up for Thursday’s game.