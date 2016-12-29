Watch out for Alabama's axe-wielding wide receivers

ATLANTA -- ArDarius Stewart had to do something.

Alabama’s veteran wide receiver wasn’t about to wallow on the sideline, nursing a concussion that had just knocked him out of the game against Ole Miss.

So before returning to the field in Oxford, Stewart left his helmet in his locker and reached into the back of his cubby to grab an axe.

Yes, an actual axe.

“Next thing I know he’s out and has it over his shoulder,” said Alabama receivers coach Billy Napier.

Napier wasn’t the only one surprised to see it.

Only Alabama receivers can wield "the "assassin's axe" -- a motivational tool dreamed up by receivers coach Billy Napier. Courtesy of Alex Scarborough

The axe, which is roughly 3 feet long, black, and has red graphics around its base, is downright menacing. There’s a small black rubber guard on the blade, but it’s difficult to see at first.

“Whoa! What is that?” safety Ronnie Harrison asked Stewart on the sideline.

“That’s the receiver’s axe, the assassin’s axe,” Stewart responded.

“Oh, that’s live,” an approving Harrison said.

Linebacker Reuben Foster liked it as well. He volunteered to help Stewart sharpen the blade.

“That’s savage stuff,” he said. “I want that axe.”

But neither Foster nor any defensive player is eligible to hold the axe. Rather, it’s the receivers’ alone to wield.

The 37-year-old Napier, who was once the youngest offensive coordinator in the FBS at Clemson before eventually landing at Alabama in 2013, thought of the idea before the start of this season.

In the WR meeting room, Napier puts up all kinds of logos and slogans as motivation for a position he admits can have “a little selfishness, a little ego that can creep in there.”

“Band of Brothers” is one such slogan that began to gain popularity a few years ago, Napier said, and he went out and bought a sledgehammer to symbolize it. Now the bulky prop goes to the player who exhibits loyalty and plays without the ball, doing the dirty work.

The axe became the next motivational tool. Napier said he sent an undergrad intern out to Home Depot to buy the axe before the start of the season. Then he had a graphics person in the football department lend the unit’s newest slogan to its base: “Assassins.”

Before every game, Napier puts the axe and sledgehammer in the lockers of the players he thinks will be critical to the game. More often than not, the axe goes to Stewart, who leads all receivers in yards (852) and touchdowns (8).

“It’s an identity thing,” Napier said. “We’re trying to create an edge for ourselves, a style of play."

“Assassins are slashers, cutting through things,” Stewart explained.

Napier knows it’s a little off the wall and doesn’t exactly fit the Alabama business-like narrative, but he says that the different props work.

“The intangibles are the key here,” he said. “What you learn at Alabama is that you’re always going to have a talented team, but how far you go is going to come down to the intangibles. Each year that’s what it’s all about. Obviously, we’re going to have great concepts from a scheme standpoint, but more than anything it’s about chemistry and unity and the discipline you have.

“That’s what we’re trying to promote and that’s part of it. I’m glad to see the guys buy into it.”

Stewart, for his part, loves the originality of it.

He said that he's not worried about hurting (or terrifying) his teammates, either.

"They know what’s up," a grinning Stewart said. "If they’re on my side, they’re on my side with the axe."