Washington's offensive line tasked with stopping the seemingly unstoppable

ATLANTA -- Minkah Fitzpatrick laughed.

Damien Harris frantically shook his head as he quickly said, "I don't know," three straight times.

Cam Robinson wanted no part of the question, smiling and putting his hands up as if he were blocking the question from reaching his eardrums.

None of these guys could answer the seemingly straightforward question: How do you prepare for and stop Alabama's defensive line?

It wasn't that guys wouldn't answer, it's that they just flat-out couldn't.

“I have not seen an answer for that yet, so I have no idea," Harris said, his mouth filling with almost nervous giggles.

Now, this isn't a reach at hyperbole. It's a serious question that was posed to dozens of players for both Alabama and Washington, and neither side had much of an answer for how to stop one of the best defensive lines college football has seen. Even after 13 games and hundreds of hours of tape, no one is quite sure how to stop a group headed by metahumans such as Jonathan Allen -- who can legitimately fly -- or Dalvin Tomlinson and Da'ron Payne, who somehow can chase down sprinting running backs while carrying a combined 624 pounds.

On the strength of this defensive line, the Crimson Tide has allowed an unbelievable 2.03 yards per carry and just three rushing touchdowns. It's helped Alabama register an SEC-high 45 sacks and 105 tackles for loss. Suffocated quarterbacks have completed 52.7 percent of their passes against Alabama and chucked 14 interceptions.

The tormentors in the trenches aren't always flashy or decorated in stats, but they are disruptive and downright dreadful to try to contain. If they aren't making plays, they are directing them to a set of blood-thirsty linebackers.

“The guys we go up against every day in practice are going to be the best guys we go against -- period," said Alabama left tackle Robinson, who won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior lineman this year. "I wouldn’t want to be an offense that has to go against them for a whole four quarters.”

So, what's your advice to a Washington offensive line must do this in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl?

“I don’t know what to tell them," Robinson said, hands thrown up, as if in defeat.

Bradley Bozeman, do you have anything to add?

“I don’t know ... they’re good."

There was a little light at the end of this tiny tunnel, as Alabama guard Korren Kirven shed some insight on how he has tried to get an advantage on his defensive teammates after months and months of practice.

“You have to make sure you stay low with those guys and keep good leverage because you know they are going to come off and strike low," Kirven said. "Be lower than them and have your hands inside and drive.”

But as Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar put it, knowing how to technically beat Alabama's defenders is completely different from physically stopping them, especially after only a month to prep. “What can you do to a person who won’t quit? How do you beat them?" Dunbar asked in a matter-of-fact manner.

“It’s going to take a Herculean effort to do that.”

The problem for opposing offensive lines is that a lean Alabama defensive line packs speed, agility and strength into a whirlwind of mayhem up front. Washington has seen mayhem down low before -- just check out the USC and Colorado games. And that USC game didn't exactly work out for the Huskies, as an offense that ended the year at 477.2 YPG and 44.5 PPG lost 26-13 and was held to a season-low 276 yards with three sacks.

Washington players acknowledged that watching film of Alabama separates this unit from defensive lines they've faced in the past. “This is probably the most talented and probably the fastest front seven we’ve played this year," Washington left guard Jake Eldrenkamp said. “You obviously can’t re-create guys like Jonathan Allen, but you can re-create the scheme.”

However, the Huskies aren't tucking tail and running off from the Tide's front. Having to face their own stout and lively defensive line has been a great study tool. While packing three players at 300-plus pounds along the line, Washington's defense has the agility and lateral speed to test its offensive line like Alabama's will on Saturday.

“If we do our job and we do our technique, we can match up with them," Washington right guard Shane Brostek.

Washington offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith said trying to protect against Alabama's front means constantly changing schemes while still injecting some of the things that got Washington to the playoff. Five-man protections must turn into seven-man looks, then eight, then back again. The Huskies hope that mixing in short passes to get quarterback Jake Browning away from Alabama's legion of goons will open things up for Browning to test a secondary that has given up a few big plays with its man-to-man looks.

But, again, Smith reiterated that it's easier said than done because you can't exactly re-create what Alabama's line does in practice. “It’s tough to prepare for because you can’t simulate it," Smith said.

Washington players understand the challenge and embrace it. Frankly, they're tired of hearing about how good Alabama's front is and how steep their climb will be on Saturday.

To center Coleman Shelton, Saturday's matchup is more about Washington's offense than Alabama's defense. “We don’t feel like we’re the underdog, but that’s how people see it," Coleman said. "We obviously have a chip on our shoulder about that.”