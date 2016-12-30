Highlight-reel plays overshadow sloppiness in Georgia's win vs. TCU

Friday’s Autozone Liberty Bowl could reasonably be described as sloppy. Oddball clock management, four fumbles and three missed field goals make that an obvious assessment.
But for all the ugliness in Georgia’s 31-23 win against TCU, the teams stumbled into playing a game that was extremely compelling.
There were more than enough highlight-reel plays and lead changes to make for an entertaining Friday afternoon in Memphis.
There was the early scramble by Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason to extend a play before hitting Isaiah McKenzie for a 77-yard gain.
There was a 45-yard burst by TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, who totaled 218 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
There was a pair of touchdown catches by TCU’s John Diarse, including an acrobatic, leaping 9-yard grab over Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker that put the Horned Frogs up 23-21.
There was a perfectly executed fake field goal by Georgia holder Brice Ramsey, extending a drive where the Bulldogs went up 21-16 on a fake toss by Eason, only to hop straight up and hit Javon Wims in the back of the end zone with a 4-yard touchdown pass.
And there was a series of plays by Georgia’s star tailbacks Sony Michel -- whose two touchdowns included a slippery 33-yard catch and run -- and Nick Chubb, whose 142 rushing yards included a 48-yard burst that helped the Bulldogs go up 24-23 early in the fourth quarter.
With its defense holding TCU (6-7) to just seven points in the second half, Georgia (8-5) finally inched away behind the running of Chubb and Michel. The Horned Frogs' inconsistent run defense overwhelmed Georgia’s offensive line for much of the game, preventing the Bulldogs' dynamic duo from running wild for a while.
Georgia averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in the first half. However, the Bulldogs finally began to find creases as the game progressed. They averaged 7.7 yards per carry after halftime, with Chubb accounting for several long runs.
Chubb iced the Bulldogs' win with a tackle-breaking 27-yard run with a minute to play. That was the capper on an afternoon when he averaged 8.4 yards per carry.
Not a bad way to head into the offseason for a Georgia club that should return nearly every offensive player of note.