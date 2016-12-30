Highlight-reel plays overshadow sloppiness in Georgia's win vs. TCU

Georgia's Nick Chubb powers his way into the end zone for the 13-yard touchdown, padding the Bulldogs' lead 31-23. (0:36)

Friday’s Autozone Liberty Bowl could reasonably be described as sloppy. Oddball clock management, four fumbles and three missed field goals make that an obvious assessment.

But for all the ugliness in Georgia’s 31-23 win against TCU, the teams stumbled into playing a game that was extremely compelling.

There were more than enough highlight-reel plays and lead changes to make for an entertaining Friday afternoon in Memphis.

With its defense holding TCU (6-7) to just seven points in the second half, Georgia (8-5) finally inched away behind the running of Chubb and Michel. The Horned Frogs' inconsistent run defense overwhelmed Georgia’s offensive line for much of the game, preventing the Bulldogs' dynamic duo from running wild for a while.

Georgia averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in the first half. However, the Bulldogs finally began to find creases as the game progressed. They averaged 7.7 yards per carry after halftime, with Chubb accounting for several long runs.

Chubb iced the Bulldogs' win with a tackle-breaking 27-yard run with a minute to play. That was the capper on an afternoon when he averaged 8.4 yards per carry.

Not a bad way to head into the offseason for a Georgia club that should return nearly every offensive player of note.