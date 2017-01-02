Deja vu? Florida hoping to avoid repeat of last year's bowl game

It was a year ago to the day Monday that Florida played Michigan in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. Not unlike this season, the Gators were coming off a division title and a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Florida got shellacked in the bowl game, 41-7.

"It was a case of getting your rump kicked in," Florida coach Jim McElwain said after the game. "They really took it to us on both sides of the ball."

Jim McElwain hopes the Gators want to be proud of what they put on film this postseason as opposed to last. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

This year, the Gators are back in Florida for their bowl game -- Monday’s Outback Bowl -- and they will face another Big Ten opponent in Iowa. The last thing they want is a repeat of what happened a year ago. Maybe they got satisfied after winning the East. Maybe they felt like they had nothing to play for. Whatever it was, they’re trying to learn from last year’s embarrassment.

“I just remember people being distracted, people being worried about themselves,” Florida defensive lineman Joey Ivie said. “I feel like people just had their heads hung down from the SEC [championship] loss, and things not working out like they wanted to.

“I’m just hoping that mentality has changed. I feel like it has, but you can’t really read every single person on the team.”

McElwain is hopeful, too. The second-year coach says his team has enjoyed good practices all month. They’ve been locked in and focused each and every day. And he even has seen some of the players walking around the football complex watching tape to prepare for their matchup with Iowa.

But bowl games can be unpredictable. You don’t truly know your team’s mindset until they take the field, and clearly Florida’s mindset was a problem the last time it played in a bowl game.

"We talked [this year] about your opportunity to be proud of what you put on film," McElwain said. "No matter what you’re striving for, any time you’re on film, you’re being evaluated. Whether you’re a young guy going into next year, whether you’re an older guy that’s going on to the next level, here’s the opportunity for you to prove yourself.”

McElwain still remembers the 2014 Birmingham Bowl. He hadn’t taken over as head coach yet, but he was on hand and watched as Dante Fowler Jr. racked up three sacks and wreaked havoc all game in Florida’s 28-20 win over East Carolina. That performance helped propel Fowler from a mid-first-round pick to the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft four months later.

That’s the type of mindset and effort McElwain wants from his players this year.

However, effort aside, Florida will be facing an uphill battle in terms of personnel against the Hawkeyes on Monday. The defense, in particular, has been ravaged by injuries all season and will be without linebackers Jarrad Davis, Alex Anzalone and David Reese. Safety Nick Washington and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. are also questionable for the game with ankle injuries.

The Gators want to go down swinging, though. They know what a win will mean for the program, both for the seniors and the players coming back.

“It’s definitely a chance for us to get some respect back,” Ivie said. “It’s a big game that a lot of people are going to be watching, and it’s special for a lot of guys who are playing in their last game like myself. It would be great to go out with a win, to go out with a big bang.”

More than anything, they don’t want to see their “rump kicked in” again.