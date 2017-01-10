Lane Kiffin tweets his support of Alabama ... in sweatpants

Lane Kiffin wanted to make some sort of impression during Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, and even though he couldn't make it to the game, he made sure people knew he was watching.

FAU's new head coach, who parted ways with Alabama last week following its 24-7 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, tweeted a picture of his crimson-colored Alabama sweatpants in a show of support for his old team.

Hey, it isn't standing on the sideline, giving Steve Sarkisian, who replaced him, or quarterback Jalen Hurts some behind-the-scenes tips, but it was a nice gesture of sorts.

It was an awkward ending between Kiffin and Alabama, but at least he's supporting his guys.