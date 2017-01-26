Alabama can bounce back from heartbreaking loss, just ask Clemson

A sack here.

A turnover there.

Just one stop in the red zone and it would have all been different.

It’s been 17 days since Alabama lost to Clemson in the final second of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Though coaches are busy on the recruiting trail, retooling the roster to make another run next season, the knowledge of those handful of missed opportunities in Tampa still lingers at home in Tuscaloosa and in the minds of everyone in the program. The image of Deshaun Watson’s pass into the end zone to Hunter Renfrow will haunt this team for a long, long time.

Though Alabama coach Nick Saban insisted in the aftermath of the loss that "one game doesn’t define a team," it could come to define the next one.

How players and coaches recover from the heartbreak of losing a national championship will be the difference in whether the Crimson Tide have an opportunity to finish the right way next season.

After coming so close to another national title, Nick Saban and Alabama will be haunted by their loss knowing one more big play could have changed the result. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Saban tried to set an even-keeled tone following the 35-31 defeat, saying he was both disappointed in the outcome and proud of his team’s effort. But, of course, the game will gnaw at him. Remember, this is the man who won last year’s national championship and reviewed the coach's tape on the plane ride back to Tuscaloosa while his wife slept beside him. Losing will only make him look deeper for clues as to why.

During Alabama-Clemson II, Saban said he saw a team that needed a sack, a takeaway or a stop in the red zone down the stretch and couldn't get one. He saw his offense fail to salt away the clock, going three-and-out four times in the second half.

"Every loss, if you’re a competitor, is never good," he explained. "But these kind, when you had a great season and the players had done so much to create an opportunity, it’s tough to lose this way."

Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans compared it to "a death in the family."

But Evans, a rising senior, has been through this before. He was there in 2014 when Alabama suffered a season-ending defeat to Ohio State in the playoff.

The problem is that many of his teammates weren’t there with him.

The stars of next season’s team -- quarterback Jalen Hurts, receiver Calvin Ridley and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- are all underclassmen. Of Alabama’s projected starters, only 45 percent were on the roster during that loss to the Buckeyes.

If those players want to learn how to handle moving on, they can always ask Evans. Or they can look no further than the team that beat them: Clemson.

A year ago, it was Dabo Swinney’s Tigers who had to learn to live with the pain of a heart-wrenching loss in the national title game against Alabama. As linebacker Ben Boulware put it: "It sucks."

He added: "I’ll never forget the way I felt in that locker room, walking off that field with the confetti falling on my head for the wrong reasons.”

But more than anything, Boulware looked at the loss as motivation.

Clemson was 14-0 before the national championship, too, and had built a solid reputation on defense only to lose a game in which Boulware felt the defense "laid an egg" and got "smacked around." So the goal, he said, was to "change that label" the next season.

Watson described the process as something of a balancing act.

On the one hand, he said, you have to accept that the loss is always going to live in the back of your mind. But at the same time, you can’t let it control you; you have focus on what’s in front of you and realize that it’s a new season.

"We have to re-earn it and take it one week at a time," Watson said. "But it was something, that pain and feeling walking off the field that you can’t really just release. It’s always going to be with you for the rest of your life, especially pulling up that close and losing to them in that way and that fashion. We just kind of grind it out, stay focused on the task at hand."

Between offseason conditioning and spring practice, we’ll get a feel for how Alabama responds.

We all know that Saban’s "process" doesn’t allow for looking backward, but with seniors like Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and O.J. Howard gone, it’s up to a new group to implement that mindset and lead.

Maybe it’s Evans who becomes the voice of the defense. Or maybe it’s someone a bit younger like Fitzpatrick or fellow safety Ronnie Harrison.

On offense, true sophomore quarterback Hurts will be expected to take charge.

There will be no shortage of talent. That much is certain.

The real question is whether Alabama will learn from defeat as Clemson did and make the one or two plays that make the difference the next time around.

ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.