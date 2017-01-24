Crimson Tide trio in the spotlight this offseason

We’re only two weeks removed from the College Football Playoff National Championship, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead toward next season.

Alabama, which lost that thriller of a title game to Clemson, is expected to be in the playoff hunt yet again.

But for that to happen, things must change. With so many stars departing for the NFL, it’s up to those staying behind to fill the void.

Here are three players whose development this offseason will be crucial to Alabama’s championship aspirations:

Alabama will be counting on a big season from versatile linebacker Rashaan Evans next season, though it's unclear what his role will be. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

LB Rashaan Evans: If you’ve watched much Alabama football over the past few seasons, you’ve learned not to blink when Evans puts his hand in the dirt to rush the passer. He’s an absolute blur off the edge, with the quickness and strength to ruin even the fastest quarterback's day. Just ask Deshaun Watson, whom Evans sacked twice in the national title game that finished the 2015 season. But that game, like so many during Evans' career, was one of in which he came off the bench. Up until Shaun Dion Hamilton's injury in the SEC championship in December, Evans was a role player. The Auburn native began his career as a pass-rusher at outside linebacker and then shifted inside before this season. Now, with starting middle linebacker Reuben Foster gone, along with outside linebackers Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson, it’s time to see where Evans winds up during his final season at Alabama. Because with his skills and versatility, he could be a significant weapon for defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. He could remain at inside linebacker alongside Hamilton, where he needs to improve in his pass coverage. Or he could shift back outside and play a role similar to Williams', coming on mostly in passing situations. There’s value in either role, and without much veteran depth at linebacker, it’s a unique position he finds himself in.

DL Da'Shawn Hand: He’s waited a long time for this. Hand, the former five-star prospect from Virginia, was largely used as a reserve during his first three seasons at Alabama. Though he could have gambled and turned pro after last season, he decided to return for what’s likely to be his first opportunity as a full-time starter. He’s played plenty, of course, appearing in 39 games, and he’s played well in that time, registering seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. But though the talent is certainly there and he’s not all that green, it is fair to wonder how he’ll respond to the pressure of becoming a front-line player. In 2015, he sat behind stars like Jarran Reed and A'Shawn Robinson. In 2016, it was the National Defensive Player of the Year, Jonathan Allen. Now that those standouts are gone, Hand remains as the next star in waiting on a defense built to win in the trenches. All he has to do is live up to the expectations.

QB Jalen Hurts: Grading on a curve, Hurts gets an A-plus for his regular-season work in 2016. For a freshman, he was spectacular, producing more than 30 touchdowns on his way to earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors. But without a curve, and taking into account the way he played during the College Football Playoff, he was more or less good but not great. He had that same poise you can’t teach and coaches covet, but he lacked polish. His decision-making wasn’t consistent, and his passing on long to intermediate throws was shaky. About 40 percent of his passes were thrown near or behind the line of scrimmage, which is at least 10 points higher than the team would like to see. Under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, that has to change. Balance needs to become the name of the game. With a full offseason on the practice field and in the film room, his accuracy and understanding of the offense must improve in order for Alabama’s offense to become more multidimensional, moving beyond a scheme that relied too heavily on short passes and running the football last season.