Regrading the 2013 SEC recruiting classes

The best time to evaluate a recruiting class is not when it's signed, but rather, four years after the fact. Today, we look at the SEC's 2013 recruiting classes with the intention of regrading and reranking them:

1. Alabama

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: A

Top signees: RB Derrick Henry, LB Reuben Foster, DE Jonathan Allen, DE/LB Tim Williams, TE O.J. Howard.

The players the Crimson Tide hit on, they hit big. Henry won a Heisman Trophy. Allen got Heisman votes. Foster, Williams and Howard were All-Americans, as were defensive back Eddie Jackson and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who were also members of the class. Other major contributors include receiver ArDarius Stewart, center Bradley Bozeman and Cole Mazza, the lowest-ranked recruit in the class who was the starting long-snapper for four years. There was high attrition in the class (12 players either transferred or didn't contribute), but given that this class played a major role in the 2015 national championship (and the Crimson Tide's title game appearance this season), Alabama undoubtedly got plenty of bang for its recruiting buck.

Alabama's harvest from the 2013 recruiting class was bountiful. Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy, and the class as a whole played a major role in the 2015 national title. Kelly Kline/AP Photo

2. Ole Miss

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: A-

Top signees: DE Robert Nkemdiche, OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Laquon Treadwell, S Tony Conner, TE Evan Engram.

Ranked No. 5 nationally at the time of signing, this class was full of big-time stars, several of whom lived up to the billing. Nkemdiche, Tunsil, Treadwell and Conner were the four top-ranked prospects in the class, and they played that way. Engram was a diamond in the rough as a three-star tight end. Eleven others made at least some on-field contributions, but of the 28 signees, 13 didn't finish their eligibility (including three who never made it to campus), which takes away from the class depth.

3. Arkansas

2013 grade: B

2017 grade: A-

Top signees: RB Alex Collins, TE Hunter Henry, OT Denver Kirkland, LB Brooks Ellis, QB Austin Allen.

Most of Arkansas' top-ranked prospects in this class worked out well. Ten of the top 13 in the class turned out to be solid contributors, and seven turned out to be legitimate All-SEC-caliber players. Collins, Henry, Kirkland and Martrell Spaight are all in the NFL; Ellis was a three-year starter, Allen turned in a great first year as a starter in 2016, and Dan Skipper was a two-time All-SEC tackle. The back half of the class had significant attrition, but the two lowest-ranked recruits panned out well: Drew Morgan (the 232nd-ranked receiver) led the team in receptions each of the past two years, and punter Sam Irwin-Hill handled those duties for two seasons.

4. LSU

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: B+

Top signees: ATH Kendell Beckwith, OT Ethan Pocic, CB Tre'Davious White, DE Lewis Neal, OG Josh Boutte.

The Tigers pulled in impressive talent in this class, with several All-SEC-caliber talents such as the five mentioned above, plus cornerback Rashard Robinson, who is now in the NFL. There were about 10 more solid contributors in the class, but there was much attrition too: Eight players transferred or are no longer on the team, one was dismissed, and both quarterbacks in the class (Anthony Jennings and Hayden Rettig) were among those who departed early.

5. Florida

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: B+

Top signees: CB Vernon Hargreaves III, RB Kelvin Taylor, DT Caleb Brantley, OLB Jarrad Davis, K Johnny Townsend.

The Gators had the No. 2-ranked class at the time (behind Alabama) but didn't hit on nearly as many players. Three of their top four prospects turned out great (Hargreaves, Taylor, Brantley), and Davis turned out to be the diamond in the rough, a three-star prospect who became an All-SEC talent. Ten players transferred or are no longer on the team; there were a dozen solid contributors aside from the stars, but many didn't quite live up to their lofty projections as recruits.

6. Auburn

2013 grade: A-

2017 grade: B

Top signees: DE Carl Lawson, DT Montravius Adams, QB Nick Marshall, RB Peyton Barber, RB Cameron Artis-Payne.

This turned out to be a solid class with a lot of contributors, but many of the top prospects didn't pan out. While the top two (Lawson and Adams) were key players on defense, Jeremy Johnson didn't live up to his billing, and three other ESPN 300 prospects are no longer on the team. The junior college ranks were kind to the Tigers with Marshall and Artis-Payne. This class also had star kicker Daniel Carlson.

7. Tennessee

2013 grade: B

2017 grade: B-

Top signees: QB Josh Dobbs, WR Cam Sutton, ATH Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB Corey Vereen, OT Brett Kendrick.

The small class of 20 signees had real stars in Dobbs, Sutton (who shined at cornerback) and Reeves-Maybin (a standout linebacker) and several other key contributors such as Vereen, Kendrick and receiver Marquez North, the top-ranked prospect in the class. There was significant attrition, however, as 10 players transferred out of the program before their eligibility was up.

8. Vanderbilt

2013 grade: B+

2017 grade: B-

Top signees: LB Zach Cunningham, RB Ralph Webb, RB/KR Darrius Sims, LB Oren Burks, K Tommy Openshaw.

Cunningham and Webb are the gems of James Franklin's last Vanderbilt class. Cunningham was one of the best defensive players in the SEC and Webb is one of the top rushers. Of the 26 signees, 14 have turned out to be solid contributors for the Commodores. Attrition at the top of the class was high, though: eight of the top 11 rated prospects in this class transferred out, dismissed or didn't make it to campus.

9. Missouri

2013 grade: B-

2017 grade: C+

Top signees: ATH Aarion Penton, WR J'Mon Moore, DE Charles Harris, RB Anthony Sherrils.

This class produced three All-SEC-caliber talents in Penton (at cornerback), Moore and Harris, and all have been valuable pieces to the Tigers. Nine others have been solid contributors in their careers, seven of whom contributed in 2016, including several defensive players (Sherrils at DB, Eric Beisel, Joey Burkett and AJ Logan). Seven of the 20 signees transferred, were dismissed, left the team or didn't qualify.

9. Kentucky

2013 grade: B-

2017 grade: C+

Top signees: DE Za'Darius Smith, WR Jeff Badet, OT Kyle Meadows, S Blake McClain.

This is a solid yet unspectacular class. The top signee proved to be a star, as Smith was a productive part of a one-two pass-rush tandem with Bud Dupree. Of the 23 signees in the class, 16 have made on-field contributions; only seven players turned out to be busts.

11. Mississippi State

2013 grade: B

2017 grade: D

Top signees: DE Chris Jones, WR Fred Ross, WR De'Runnya Wilson, OL Jamaal Clayborn, ATH Donald Gray, Jr..

The class was headlined by Jones, who was a solid player at Mississippi State but didn't quite live up to the hype. Ross and Wilson turned out to be All-SEC receivers, and Clayborn has been a reliable starting offensive lineman. There was tremendous attrition in this class, though. More than half of the 21 signees wound up transferring, leaving the team or never making it there.

12. South Carolina

2013 grade: B+

2017 grade: D-

Top signees: OLB Skai Moore, ATH Pharoh Cooper, OT Alan Knott, LB Jonathan Walton, OT DJ Park.

If you're wondering why depth was an issue Will Muschamp cited for the Gamecocks, this class is the reason. Thirteen of the 21 signees transferred, were dismissed or didn't finish their eligibility. The class did produce two legitimate stars in Cooper (now in the NFL) and Moore (who will be back in 2017), but there were only a handful of contributors beyond those two.

13. Georgia

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: D-

Top signees: C Brandon Kublanow, DE/LB Leonard Floyd, DE Davin Bellamy, WR Reggie Carter, S Quincy Mauger.

This class was ranked 10th at the time of signing, and it turned out to be a disaster. Of the 33 signees, only two were bona fide, multi-year starters (Kublanow and Floyd), and 16 players transferred, left the team or didn't suit up for the Bulldogs. Several others who are on the team haven't panned out. About 11 players have contributed a respectable amount, but Georgia's depth issues are evident because of this class.

14. Texas A&M

2013 grade: A

2017 grade: F

Top signees: DE Daeshon Hall, WR Ricky Seals-Jones, S Shaan Washington, DT Hardreck Walker, WR Jeremy Tabuyo.

A top-10 class at the time, this one was ravaged by attrition. Of the 31 signees, 19 transferred, were dismissed, didn't make it to campus or left the team. Hall, Seals-Jones and Washington (who moved to linebacker) were the only reliable multi-year starters in the class, and there were no bona fide All-SEC talents in the group. Only about a third of the class made any kind of notable on-field contribution.