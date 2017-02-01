Controversy surrounds Jarez Parks' commitment to Alabama

Jarez Parks has twice committed to Alabama, but the four-star defensive end remains unsigned.

An emotional Parks told reporters at his high school (Sebastian River High School in Florida) Wednesday morning that he wasn’t committing, and it was widely reported that he would have to wait to see whether a spot would be open for him to sign his letter of intent with the Crimson Tide. But later, an elaborate Bleacher Report video showed Parks committing to Alabama at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

In a video interview with TCPalm.com later on Wednesday, Parks reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama, saying he would spend the next four years in Tuscaloosa.

“It just fit me, overall,” he told TCPalm.com of Alabama.

Parks said he had second thoughts about his commitment to Alabama on the drive to school, and he continued to question his decision throughout the original announcement ceremony.

A source close to the program at Alabama indicated that Parks cannot sign with the 2017 class, which is full. There is an option that he could greyshirt and sign with next year’s class, however.

The news of Parks' potential greyshirt was followed up by the commitment of another defensive lineman, LaBryan Ray. Ray, an in-state product, was a four-star recruit and ESPN's No. 2-rated defensive tackle.