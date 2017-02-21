Mark Zuckerberg visits Alabama, talks football, business with Nick Saban, Tide

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan visited the University of Alabama and spent time with the football team and coach Nick Saban on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg, who is in the midst of a tour across the United States, wrote about the trip, saying that he and Saban spoke about “what it takes to build a world class football organization” and how “many of the same things go into building a good company and a winning football program -- a focus on recruiting, developing talent and setting high expectations.”

According to AL.com, Saban spoke about Zuckerberg’s visit during a luncheon in Hoover, Alabama, referring to Zuckerberg as “the Facebook guy.”

"It was kind of interesting that he saw the spirit that we have in this state relative to supporting athletics as something that is very special, very unique and very wholesome in terms of people having the opportunity to create hope, whether it's in competition, or something they believe in or a spirit," Saban said.

Numerous football players posted pictures of the visit, which included a lunch in which Zuckerberg said they spoke about the pressures of being a student-athlete.

Thanks to @zuck for rolling through Tuscaloosa today! It was an honor to get to talk to the founder of Facebook. He's one of the most humble and down to earth dudes I've ever met! #needtologbackonfacebook A post shared by Hale Hentges (@halehentges) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:15am PST

“We all need to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Communities can form around all kinds of things -- churches, schools, teams -- and it’s clear that for a lot of folks in Alabama, college football is an important part of their community.”