Roundtable: SEC's most intriguing spring storylines

Spring football has already started at some SEC schools and is just around the corner in others. Every team will have developments that will be worth watching over the next few weeks, but some stand out above the others.

Today our SEC writers share their thoughts on the conference’s most intriguing storylines this spring.

Edward Aschoff: Which playmakers will emerge?

There's going to be a lot of talk about renewed faith in the quarterbacks in this league, but let's remember that the SEC is still relatively young at this position. What's more is that there aren't a lot of bona fide, go-to receivers returning. Missouri's J'Mon Moore is the only returning 1,000-yard receiver from last year (1,012), and only five of the top 16 pass-catchers by receiving yards last year are back. As teams look to develop their young quarterbacks, they'll also be trying to find true playmakers and game-changers at the receiving position this spring. The good news is there's a lot of good, young talent waiting for a chance to prove itself, but tapping into that potential becomes a major task for a lot of offensive coordinators in the coming month and change.

David Ching: Welcome to the Jarrett Stidham Show

It seems like a foregone conclusion that former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham will win Auburn’s starting gig, especially with 2016 starter Sean White limited this spring after breaking his forearm in the Tigers’ bowl loss to Oklahoma. Stidham is only getting started at Auburn, but he’ll have every opportunity to get acclimated within his new offense ahead of the April 8 A-Day game. Can he do enough to earn the starting-quarterback label by then? Auburn coach Gus Malzahn says it’s highly unlikely his staff would make any such announcement ahead of preseason practice. However, many Auburn fans hope Stidham can cement himself as the front-runner for the job by proving he is the player they thought he was when he announced he would continue his college career on the Plains. Stidham is a dynamic talent and, even if it would be shortsighted to count out the scrappy White once he returns to full health, looks like a guy who can carry the Tigers’ offense to another level this fall. His performance this spring should tell Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey plenty about that likelihood.

Sam Khan Jr.: Nick Saban breaks in a(nother) new OC

Alabama's transition to (another) new offensive coordinator is what I'm most intrigued by. How similar (or different) will the offense look under Brian Daboll compared to what it looked like under Lane Kiffin (or what it would have looked like under Steve Sarkisian)? One thing that has impressed me in the last three years was Nick Saban's willingness to move away from the more traditional pro-style offense he was used to having to a more wide-open, shotgun-heavy and at times, up-tempo attack that Kiffin utilized. Will that still be a staple of the offense with Daboll in charge? Will the Crimson Tide basically have a college version of the New England Patriots offense? These are all things that will be sorted through in the spring and the results should be fascinating.

Greg Ostendorf: Can Ed Orgeron get it done at LSU?

Change is in the air down in Baton Rouge this spring. No Les Miles. No Leonard Fournette. No Arden Key – at least for now. Where to begin? Let’s start with Ed Orgeron, the only first-year coach in the SEC this season. Orgeron took over for Miles in September, but this will be his first spring practice as LSU’s head coach. In fact, this will be his first spring practice as a college head coach since he was at Ole Miss in 2007. How has he changed as a coach and how much different will this spring be than the past 12 under Miles? There’s also the matter of Key and when the star defensive end returns from his personal leave of absence, along with the addition of Matt Canada and what that means for the offense. Buckle up. It should be an exciting spring at LSU with Orgeron now running the show.