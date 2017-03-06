Chasing Alabama: Auburn Tigers

Another season, another SEC championship for Alabama. That’s three in a row for the Crimson Tide, and the rest of the conference has gradually fallen off in their pursuit of the champs.

Maybe there’s hope, though. Maybe there’s a team up to the challenge, a team that can emerge and dethrone the juggernaut created by Nick Saban. For the second straight year, we’ll take a look at the SEC’s top contenders and their cases for overtaking the Tide in the upcoming season.

We begin the series with the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn has one of the SEC's top running back duos in Kamryn Pettway (36) and Kerryon Johnson. Scott Donaldson/Icon Sportswire

How they can beat Alabama: Is the gap growing between Alabama and Auburn? The Tigers have lost three straight Iron Bowls, and the margin of victory has increased every year. Auburn’s offense, in particular, has only scored 25 points combined in the last two meetings. Credit the Tide’s defense, but part of that can be attributed to Auburn’s struggles at the quarterback position since Nick Marshall left. Enter Jarrett Stidham. The former Baylor quarterback has the early edge on the starting job, and he gives the Tigers a player capable of beating Alabama. No, Stidham has never faced a defense on the same level as Alabama -- though TCU had a pretty good unit in 2015 -- but he has all the attributes of the kind of quarterback that has given the Tide trouble over the years. Auburn also has one of the SEC’s top running back duos in Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson, an emerging wide receiver group and a rock-solid offensive line. Combine all that with the fact that Alabama lost seven starters from last year’s defense, and the Tigers should have better luck finding the end zone in this year's Iron Bowl.

What’s standing in their way: Losing seven starters might affect other defenses in the SEC, but don’t expect Alabama to fall off much. This is a unit that has led the nation in rushing defense the last two seasons, and typically, if you can take away Auburn’s rushing attack, you can slow down the offense. Stidham has the ability to change that, but his job becomes that much more difficult if the Tigers can’t run the football. The other concern is Auburn’s defense and whether it can play at the same level without Montravius Adams and Carl Lawson. Between Jalen Hurts, Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris and Calvin Ridley, there will be plenty of firepower on Alabama’s offense this season, and this is an Auburn defense that enters the spring looking to fill some major holes from a year ago. If you could pick one team in the SEC capable of beating Alabama in 2017, it might be Auburn. But let’s not forget how difficult it has been to beat Alabama. Ole Miss is the only SEC team to do so in the last three seasons.

X factor: Auburn’s best player the last two Iron Bowls? You could make a strong case for Daniel Carlson. The longtime Alabama fan, nicknamed “Turncoat” by his grandfather, has accounted for 19 of Auburn’s 25 points against the Tide in their last two meetings. He’s converted six of his eight field-goal attempts with his only two misses from 48 and 52 yards. Carlson became almost automatic last year, and though he had a chance to leave early for the NFL, he opted to return for his senior year. The Tigers are likely going to have to score a touchdown this year to beat Alabama, but if the game were to come down to a last-second field-goal attempt, it’s hard to find a better option in college football than Carlson.