Chasing Alabama: Georgia Bulldogs

Another season, another SEC championship for Alabama. That’s three in a row for the Crimson Tide, and the rest of the teams in the conference have gradually fallen off in their pursuit of the champs.

Maybe there’s hope, though. Maybe there’s a team up to the challenge, a team that can emerge and dethrone the juggernaut created by Nick Saban. For the second straight year, we’ll take a look at the SEC’s top contenders and their cases for overtaking the Tide in the upcoming season.

Next in our series are the Georgia Bulldogs.

Quarterback Jacob Eason has the chance to be a very special player, but the jury is still out on Georgia's receiving corps. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

How they can beat Alabama: The Bulldogs don't have the dual-threat quarterback or the spread offense to keep Alabama's defense on its toes, but the Dawgs do have a lethal defense of their own returning in 2017. Ten starters from 2016 are back, and a healthy bit of competition from some youngsters will make sure this is a hungry group in the fall. This defense, which will have to replace Maurice Smith at the nickel position, ranked in the top five in the SEC in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense last year. Georgia's defense got to quarterbacks much better in 2016 compared to 2015 with 29 sacks to 21 sacks, but the Bulldogs' play in opposing backfields could be a lot better. They only had 62 tackles for loss, which was 14 fewer than the year before. Still, this is a defense built in the image of what Kirby Smart worked with at Alabama. Keep an eye on mammoth tackle Trenton Thompson, who withdrew from school for the spring semester because of a "significant" medical issue that led to him be taken to the hospital by police in February. If he returns and is able to play to his capability, he could be one of the league's best defensive linemen.

What's standing in their way: To beat Alabama, a team has to throw the ball. In Alabama's last five losses, teams have averaged 323.2 passing yards and have thrown 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Those quarterbacks have also added a nice rushing element to their games. Jacob Eason has the chance to be a special player, but he isn't exactly the most fleet-footed passer. He's far from a statue, but he's no Deshaun Watson or Chad Kelly with his feet. He also doesn't have the receivers that either of those quarterbacks had when they beat Alabama. The jury is still out on this receiving corps. Top statistical receiver Isaiah McKenzie left early for the NFL draft, leaving zero receivers who hit 400 receiving yards in 2016. Isaac Nauta has a chance to be a star at tight end, but he'll need help on the outside. Rising junior Terry Godwin is as versatile as they come, but he hasn't had a 400-yard season, yet. Riley Ridley could be a dangerous deep threat like his brother Calvin, but we need to see more than just the 12 catches he had last year. JUCO transfer Javon Wims caught just 17 passes last year, not exactly living up to expectations. ESPN 300 members Jeremiah Holloman and Mark Webb are welcomed additions to a receiving corps needing more speed.

X factor: If you're going to beat Alabama -- especially without a running quarterback -- you'll need to give your QB time to throw. That's where incoming five-star OT Isaiah Wilson comes into the picture. Now, he might have been the nation's top OT prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll begin his Georgia career playing left tackle. The Dawgs need him to get on the field in some capacity this year. There are three starting positions open on the offensive line, including both tackle spots, and it would benefit Georgia if Wilson -- who was signed as a 350-pound prospect -- took one of those spots. Whether it is on the right side or left doesn't matter a ton right now, but if he works himself into that left tackle spot, it could put this line in its strongest position. That would allow Isaiah Wynn to play his more natural position at left guard, even though he's a pretty good left tackle. Getting him on the field could help this line come together in the right way.