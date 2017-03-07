Myles Garrett's five freakiest plays at Texas A&M

Myles Garrett was so phenomenal at this weekend's NFL combine that one defensive coordinator thought he witnessed greatness only exhibited by a superhero.

“I don’t have a player comparison for what I just saw. He looked like Wolverine,” the coordinator told Sports Illustrated's The MMQB, referring to a member of Marvel's X-Men.

We didn't see any Adamantium claws poking through the back of Garrett's hands, but he does seem like he could rip through an opposing lineman with monstrous ease considering the gaudy numbers he posted up in Indianapolis.

Garrett, at 272 pounds, ran a ridiculous 40-yard dash time of 4.64 seconds. He bench-pressed 225 pounds 33 times (questionable form and all), had a 41-inch vertical jump and registered a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

So Garrett might be superhuman, but I guess because of government secrets and all we can't "legally" call him that.

But we can call the future No. 1 pick in the NFL draft a legitimate freak. None of this should surprise anyone who followed his career at Texas A&M. In three years with the Aggies, Garrett totaled 32.5 sacks, had 48.5 tackles for loss, forced seven fumbles and registered nearly 150 total tackles.

He also had a number of freakish plays that left our jaws open for prolonged periods of time. It was tough to discern the craziest of Garrett's plays, but we tried.

Here are the top five freakiest plays from Garrett:

1. Forced fumble against Mississippi State (2015): This play was totally unfair to the Bulldogs. Garrett initially committed to QB Dak Prescott just inside the right hash before Prescott pitched the ball to running back Aeris Williams to his left. Williams sprinted all the way down to the left number just inside the 10-yard line before Garrett reached him and stripped him of the football. To recap, Garrett used missile-like speed to get to Williams and still had enough energy to rip the ball out and potentially save a touchdown.

2. One-handed sack against UTSA (2016): Yeah, yeah, yeah ... it was UTSA, and most of you probably slept through this game. But, hey, a one-handed sack is a one-handed sack. First, Garrett blew past left tackle Jevonte Domond and then pulled down quarterback Jared Johnson with just his left arm. He dragged down the 225-pound QB with one hand while fighting off the 300-pound Domond.

Myles Garrett had 4.5 sacks in one afternoon against Texas-San Antonio, including a one-handed takedown of QB Jared Johnson. AP Photo/Sam Craft

3. Bullying through a hold to force a sack-fumble of QB Brandon Allen (2016): After facing a handful of multi-teams against Arkansas, Garrett took full advantage of a rare one-on-one by fighting through a Denver Kirkland hold to swallow Allen up and force him to fumble the ball into the Aggies' hands. Speed, strength, agility and sight all on full display for scientists to study firsthand.

4. Escaping Cam Robinson's clutches to sack Jake Coker (2015): Like the above play, Garrett fought off a clear hold to record a sack. This time, it was All-America left tackle Cam Robinson who tried to pull Garrett down, but ended up just being part of his highlight reel after Garrett carried Robinson with him into the unsuspecting Coker.

5. Batted-ball interception against Ole Miss (2015): Garrett showed off that insane 41-inch vertical in real time when he leaped in front of Chad Kelly's attempted screen pass, batting the ball high into the night sky before corralling it for an interception. No one would have been shocked if the had sailed right out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with the power Garrett put behind those bear paws.