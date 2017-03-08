Barry Odom's Year 2 magic act is rediscovering defense at Missouri

By the look of the tape and a glance at the stat sheet, playing on Missouri's defense in 2016 appeared to be a recurring nightmare of dreadful proportions.

The Tigers, a model for defensive success with a top-10 unit in 2015, owned the SEC's worst defense last season, ranking 12th or worse in the league in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense. Missouri's defense gave up a conference-high 479.7 YPG last year, but that number ballooned to 512.4 in SEC play.

SEC teams rushed for 257.1 yards a game against the Tigers while throwing for 255.3 YPG. The Tigers also gave up 30-plus points to league teams six times (all losses).

Starting defensive end Marcell Frazier said Tuesday that last year's gap schemes felt like "playing with your legs taped together and your arms behind your back."

Barry Odom is smart enough to learn from his and his defense's mistakes from last season. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Only Delaware State failed to register at least 411 yards of total offense on the Tigers last year, and seven opponents had at least 494 (five went for more than 520). Four teams rushed for more than 310 yards against Mizzou.

Warning: Some side effects from viewing the Tigers's 2016 defensive stat sheet include dizziness, nausea and uncontrollable crying fits.

Yeah, it was that bad, and that had to be especially gut-wrenching for first-year head coach Barry Odom. The former Tigers defensive coordinator watched a unit he helped build collapse like a toothpick bridge caught in a thunderstorm.

"Everybody that was associated with that is disappointed in it,” Odom said after Missouri's first day of spring practice Tuesday.

Disappointed might be a vast understatement, but here's the good news: 2016 is over, and Mizzou's defense has a chance to scrap the past and rebuild in the present to save the future.

For as bad as 2016 was, Odom is a smart enough guy to know how to learn from his and his team's mistakes. He's keeping his 3-4 scheme, but he's putting more of an emphasis on outside rush play. Defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross has returned, but Odom will continue to call plays for the defense. He'll also work with two new position coaches in Brian Odom -- Barry’s brother who will coach outside linebackers -- and Brick Haley, who is in charge of the defensive line.

With the offense seemingly in good hands thanks to the return of nearly 10 starters and thousands of starting yards back at quarterback, running back and wide receiver, Odom will have the luxury of meticulously dipping and diving into every single inch of this defense.

He'll need to because there are a ton of questions that need to be answered soon -- but likely won't be for months. Every position in the secondary is essentially up for grabs. Cornerback has had either E.J. Gaines or Aarion Penton handling one side of the field since 2010. That's over, as Penton is gone and so is fellow starter John Gibson. The Tigers also watched four players rotate time at safety last year.

Five from the two-deep at linebacker return, including Cale Garrett and Eric Beisel, who combined for 91 tackles last year. While this unit might be older, players here still have a ton to prove, especially with Michael Scherer gone.

Then there's the defensive line. Once the pride and joy of Mizzou football, this unit was gutted time and time again by opposing rushing units last year. Talented end Charles Harris and his nine sacks and 12 TFLs are gone, and just four defensive tackles from last season are back. Terry Beckner Jr., who could be a star if he can stay healthy, is again recovering from a major knee injury this spring.

Mizzou did sign junior college prospects Rashad Brandon, Walter Palmore and Malik Young to help up front, and five ends are back, including Frazier, who recorded 8.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks last year.

There is more hope here, and if Beckner can stay healthy (a big if, mind you), this unit could be one of the most improved in the SEC in 2017.

"We are attacking, man," Frazier said Tuesday. "This [season] is going to be like [defensive ends] Shane [Ray], Markus [Golden], Kony [Ealy], how they played. We want to play like that. And we feel like we are going to help out the back end when we play faster up front.”

Odom has the 15-practice task of starting to build quality depth and quality starting components for a defense that must rebound in a major way in 2017. There won't be major overhauls, but with more time to be particularly picky about his defense, expect Odom to pound more of his true vision into this his prized possession.

"We understand that we have the pieces in place that we can be a good defensive football team," Odom said. "But you have to do it, every day.”