Can Calvin Ridley recapture magic of his freshman season?

Calvin Ridley wasn’t himself last year.

Or, at the very least, he wasn’t what we expected him to be after his prolific freshman season the year before, in which he eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark, led the SEC in receptions and helped Alabama to a national championship. He had Julio Jones-type numbers and looked like a clone of another former 6-foot-1 South Florida product, Amari Cooper. And during the final four games of that season, which included the Iron Bowl, SEC Championship Game and both rounds of the College Football Playoff, he was a revelation with 28 catches for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

But last season, as a sophomore, something changed. He wasn’t jumping off the screen anymore. Watching him, he looked healthy. There was one game against Kent State when he got his bell rung, but he was back on the field the next possession. Which begged the question: How is it that someone widely regarded as a top-10 talent didn’t rank in the top 10 nationally in receptions, receiving yards or receiving touchdowns? For that matter, how was he nowhere to be found in the top 20 or top 30 of those categories?

Calvin Ridley's numbers took a big dip as a sophomore in 2016; how will new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll utilize the talented wide receiver? Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

The truth, it appears, is complicated. Just as it’s unfair to label his season a sophomore slump -- he still finished with 72 catches and 769 yards -- it’s hard to place the blame for his dip in production at any one person’s feet. Instead, you have to look at a freshman quarterback, an offense that went a different direction and Ridley’s own inconsistency.

Maybe the most important shift was at quarterback, going from a fifth-year senior in Jake Coker to a true freshman in Jalen Hurts. While Ridley and Hurts lived together and spent extra time playing pitch-and-catch after practice, their rapport on the field was a work in progress. What’s more, whereas Coker was more of a prototypical pocket passer, Hurts was the opposite, running early and often.

To account for Hurts’ skills as a runner and his lack of polish as a thrower, the passing game tended to take a back seat in big games. Hurts attempted more conservative passes (at or behind the line of scrimmage) than Coker or his predecessors, Blake Sims and AJ McCarron. And when Hurts did throw the ball, he often turned to redshirt junior ArDarius Stewart, who ended up leading the team in receiving yards.

As early as late October, with essentially half the season still remaining, it was clear that Ridley’s numbers weren’t going to be as good as they were in his freshman year.

“Last year we were a different kind of team,” coach Nick Saban said at the time. “This year, we haven’t been able to get him the ball as frequently or on the explosive plays that we were able to last year. It’s not that we haven’t tried at times, we just haven’t succeeded at it.”

Ridley handled it well, of course. Teammates lauded his work in the running game, and Saban recalled a block on a Damien Harris run where it appeared Ridley was “shot out of a cannon.”

Those moments, while important, weren’t readily apparent, though. Ridley was targeted less, dropped a handful more passes and had 127 fewer yards after the catch than the season before.

When Ridley went over 90 yards receiving, it was in blowout wins against Western Kentucky, Kentucky and Chattanooga. Meanwhile, in marquee games against USC and LSU, and then Washington and Clemson in the playoff, he never had more than 40 yards through the air.

Things never quite clicked for Ridley, and it created an offense that lacked the kind of weapon at receiver that opponents had to fear. Part of the reason Alabama lost the national championship game to Clemson was how diluted the passing game had become with Hurts connecting on 7 of 16 passes to Ridley and Stewart. Ridley’s long reception that game was 15 yards, and he never caught a touchdown.

Having that kind of performance on the game’s biggest stage will surely be a source of motivation this offseason.

But more important, as Ridley enters what could be his final season at Alabama, it will be interesting to see how the passing game as a whole evolves. Hurts will be a year wiser, Stewart has moved on to the NFL, and there’s a new offensive coordinator in charge in former New England Patriots assistant Brian Daboll.

Daboll might be wise to give Cooper’s old film a look as he prepares for his first season coaching in the college ranks since he was a graduate assistant under Saban at Michigan State in 1999.

Like Ridley, Cooper had a 1,000-yard freshman season, only to see his numbers drop across the board as a sophomore. But the next year, as a junior, Cooper got a new coordinator in Lane Kiffin, who built the offense around him, and he wound up with 124 catches for 1,727 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns and got a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

While it might be a stretch to call Ridley a favorite to win the award this year, it’s not foolish to say that he has that level of talent. We’ve seen it before.

The question isn’t whether he’s good enough. It’s whether he’ll get the opportunity.