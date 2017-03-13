Roundtable: SEC team with the most to gain this spring

Most SEC teams have begun spring practice and as teams look forward to 2017, optimism reigns. Everyone feels like they have a chance to be better this season.

But which teams truly have the most to gain this spring? Our SEC reporters offer their take:

Edward Aschoff: Missouri Tigers

Well, after being the worst team in the league a year ago, Missouri seems to be perfect for this category. The good news is that the offense is in good hands with nearly 10 starters back from one of the SEC's most stat-rich units in 2016. However, that defense was awful, giving up 512.4 YPG in SEC play. The secondary is a mystery, linebackers have a lot to prove, and the defensive line is a total crapshoot if Terry Beckner Jr. can't stay healthy. But there is hope inside Barry Odom's big, defensive brain. With the offense doing fine, Odom has all spring to use most of his energy on the defense, his specialty. He can wrap his hands around this unit and take the critical steps toward molding it into the stout defense he ran two years ago as the Tigers' defensive coordinator. These 15 practices are absolutely crucial.

David Ching: Ole Miss Rebels

If it’s not Ole Miss, the Rebels have to rank high on the list. Regrouping from the NCAA’s long-awaited investigation findings is one thing, but Hugh Freeze also has infrastructure to solidify after a disappointing 2016 season. For starters, the Rebels’ 11 returning starters tied for fewest in the SEC – 103rd nationally – when college football analyst Phil Steele released his annual offseason comparison of FBS teams. In addition, Freeze has a newish quarterback (Shea Patterson), new coordinators on both offense (Phil Longo) and defense (Wesley McGriff) and several new assistant coaches. The cupboard isn’t bare – Ole Miss recruiting classes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 all ranked in ESPN’s top 20, including the No. 4 class last year – but there is no bigger wild card than Ole Miss among SEC programs these days.

Sam Khan Jr.: Missouri Tigers

Missing bowls in consecutive seasons was not a normal thing for Missouri since the turn of the century. It happened once in the Gary Pinkel era (2001 and 2002, his first two seasons as the program's coach) and not again until the last two seasons, Pinkel's last (2015) and Barry Odom's first (2016). This is a program accustomed to playing for something. After finishing last in the SEC East in 2016, there's nowhere to go but up for the Tigers. The good news? Of the 11 starters on an improved offense, 10 are back, including the entire starting backfield and starting offensive line. On defense, the unit needs a ton of work but Odom has a clearer idea on how he wants to manage things both from a program standpoint and how involved he is with the on-field product. The Tigers stand to benefit from what he learned in Year 1. This team expects to get back to a bowl and having a quality spring will be important as the Tigers sort out who they'll lean on defensively.

Greg Ostendorf: Auburn Tigers

Jarrett Stidham instantly makes Auburn a College Football Playoff contender, and the fact that he’s going through spring practice is significant for the Tigers. The former Baylor quarterback has a chance to learn the offense, develop chemistry with the wide receivers and simply be around his new teammates. As talented as Stidham might be, it takes time to get acclimated when you switch schools. Going through spring practice gives him that time. It also gives Stidham and the other offensive players a chance to work with new coordinator Chip Lindsey. It gives defensive coordinator Kevin Steele a chance to evaluate some of the younger, more inexperienced players who are vying for starting jobs. It’s an important month for Auburn, and if all goes well, the Tigers could emerge as the top threat to Alabama in the SEC.

Alex Scarborough: Georgia Bulldogs

It's not always about what's new. There's something to be said for continuity, which brings me to Georgia. The Bulldogs could take a significant step forward now that Kirby Smart has a year of head-coaching experience under his belt and returns both of his coordinators. Quarterback Jacob Eason has a lot of room to improve from his freshman season, running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are back and the defense returns a nice nucleus with Dominick Sanders and Trenton Thompson. If offensive line coach Sam Pittman can turn around things in the trenches and coordinator Jim Chaney can develop some weapons at receiver, the Bulldogs could work their way up to the top of the food chain in the SEC East.